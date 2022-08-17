County considers water-wise rules

Indoor fixtures and outdoor landscaping to be water efficient ♦

In an effort to get ahead of the curve, the Tooele County Planning commission is looking at adopting an ordinance for water-efficiency, indoors and outdoors.

The planning commission heard the first draft of a water efficiency ordinance during their July 6 meeting.

A public hearing was held at the July 6 meeting and the policy was held for further review by the planning commission.

The water proposed efficiency standards set mandatory and optional standards for both indoor plumbing fixtures and outdoor landscaping.

All new construction in unincorporated areas of the county would be required to meet the standards.

If a property owner takes on a significant landscaping project that affects “most” of their existing landscaping they would also need to comply with the standards of the new ordinance, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planner.

Indoors, the proposed ordinance recommends and encourages, but does not mandate, that all new and future construction and any future additions, remodels, or refurbishments install plumbing fixtures that have the WaterSense label, including: lavatory faucets, shower heads, sink faucets, water closets — flush toilets with a tank, and urinals.

The WaterSense label shows that the toilet, showerhead, faucet or other product has met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency criteria for product performance while using at least 20% less water than federal water-efficiency requirements.

Outside, the ordinance would apply to front and side yards of public and private projects.

Plans for residential landscapes, submitted to the county’s Office of Community Development for review, would need to include a central open shape in the front and back yards that are created with lawn, hardscape, gravel or mulch with activity zones for fire pits, vegetable gardens, playgrounds, and storage areas located outside of the central open shape.

Gathering areas for patios, gazebos, decs and seating areas are generally placed outside the central open shape, however in a landscape without lawn, gathering areas may function as the central open shape.

Paths in the yard are created with non-lawn materials. Lawn areas shall not exceed the greater of 250-square-feet or 35% of the total landscaped area. Small residential lots may be exempt from the lawn area requirement.

In addition to the landscape plan, the ordinance also has requirements for irrigation equipment and systems, irrigation zones, the use of mulch planting areas, and minimum plant cover area.

Lawns would not be allowed in park strips, on paths, or on slopes greater than 25%, according to the proposed ordinance.

In commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-family common area landscapes, lawn areas can’t exceed 20% of the landscaped area, not including active recreation areas — lawn used as playing surfaces.

Tooele County planning staff based the ordinance on principles and best practices promoted by the Conservation Garden Park in West Jordan, Utah, which recommends the installation of a LocalScapes landscaping design, which encourages water-efficient usage of landscaping.

If adopted, the county planning staff envisions adding additional resources to the county website that will enable residents to have access to on-demand training based on these principles.

The planning commission has not taken a final vote on the proposed water efficiency ordinance.

Eventually the County Council will make the final decision on adopting the ordinance.