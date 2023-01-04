Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
January 4, 2023
County Council adopts salary changes for officials

The Tooele County Council approved a resolution setting the annual salary for the County’s elected officials and justice court judge during their Dec. 6. 2022 business meeting. 

State code requires these salaries to be set by a resolution of the County Council following a public hearing.

The salary for each official was raised by 9.06% from the annualized adjusted salary adopted in June 2022. The amount of the salary increase for 2023 is the same percent increase given to all county employees in 2023 for cost of living and performance-based increases.

Before adopting the salary resolution, the County Council approved two changes related to County Council salaries in county code.

One change addressed an apparent conflict, according to Colin Winchester, Tooele County deputy attorney.

County code puts a cap of $25,000 on county council salaries, but it also states that council members will receive the same annual increase as all other county employees. That annual increase for 2023 would put the Council salaries above the $25,000 limit, according to Winchester.

The Council voted to remove the $25,000 salary cap and keep an annual salary increase not to exceed the increase received by other county employees.

County code also allows Council members to elect to receive the same benefits as other county employees, but it requires Council members to pay for what the county contributes towards those benefits for other employees.

The Council adopted a change allowing Council members to choose to receive benefits just like full-time employees.

 

