County Council approves $148,470 in last round of tourism grants

Advisory Board recommends increased capacity at Deseret Peak ♦

From local theater to barrel racing, the Tooele County Council approved eight more tourism grants during their June 1 meeting totalling $148,470.

This should be the last round of grants approved by the county’s Tourism Tax Advisory Board for the current fiscal year.

The grants included $65,000 for the Utah Motorsports Campus. Their grant includes $55,000 for video production with copyright access for Tooele County and $10,000 for online updates.

The Transcript Bulletin Publishing received a $45,000 grant. The grant is to be used to create a digital version of “Tooele County Magazine:101 Things to Do in Tooele County.” The balance of the grant may be used to print additional copies of the magazine for distribution outside of the county.

Grantsville City received a $15,000 grant for a restroom project for the Donner Reed museum.

Tooele Valley Theatre, a new start-up local theatrical group, received a $7,400 grant with $6,400 for facility fees and $1,000 for out-of-county advertising. Farm Fun Town, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and kids game event, received a grant of $6,000 for website/online updates and out of county advertising on social media platforms.

A local soccer club, TC United, received $4,000 to use for facility fees and out-of-county advertising. The Tooele County Trails program was awarded a $3,870 grant to cover the cost of printing trail maps. Down and Dirty Barrel Racing received $2,200 for facility fees.

A previously approved grant for the Howells Elkington Homestead was modified. The previous grant of $10,000 was reduced to $3,000 to cover the cost of listing on the historic registry. Additional future funds will require a detailed tourism plan.

Tracy Shaw, chair of the Tourism Tax Advisory Board, told the County Council that the board strongly recommends the installation of additional bleachers at the Deseret Peak Complex to accommodate growth of existing and future events.

The tourism grants come from the county’s tourism tax fund. The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State code requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The state code also specifies the membership of the Tourism Tax Advisory Board and requires that they advise the county legislative body on the best use of revenues collected from tourism taxes.