County Council approves $57,000 in tourism grants

The Tooele County Commission approved five tourism grants during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The grants, all recommended by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board, totaled $57,000.

The approved grants included $11,000 for KPM promotions for a concert to be held at the Deseret Peak Complex and $10,000 each for the Western Music and Sing Writer Series and Royal Creek Ranches.

Royal Creek Ranches is a conference and hunting expedition facility near Rush Valley owned and operated by Chad Hymas.

The grants also included $20,000 for the Night Lights—Sky Lantern festival and $6,000 for the Intermountain Region Porsche Club of America.

The Intermountain Region Porsche Club of America holds an annual event at the Utah Motorsports Campus that draws people from outside of the county.

The motion to approve the grants included the possibility of an additional $20,000 for a second Sky Lantern festival if the first one meets expectations.

The Tourism Advisory Board has at least 30 more grant proposals that they are in the process of evaluating, according to Tom Tripp, Tooele County council chairman.

The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State law requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The advisory board composition is specified in state law. Members must be residents of the county. A majority are to be composed of employees of entities in the county that collect the tourism taxes, such as hotels and restaurants. The balance of the board members are to be residents of the county that are employees of recreational facilities, convention facilities, museums, cultural attractions, or other tourism related businesses. State law requires the board weigh in on how tourism tax dollars are spent.

The 2021 approved county budget shows anticipated tourism revenue of $358,000 from the lodging tax and $639,000 from the restaurant tax. The fund carried forward a $385,000 balance. Other sources of tourism fund revenue are $50,000 in a state pass-through tourism grant and $24,000 in interest income.

The budget shows $400,000 budgeted for tourism board grants for 2021, with a separate $500,000 line item for Country Fan Fest from a previously approved multi-year allocation for the music festival. Another $225,000 is budgeted to go to the Deseret Peak fund for tourism-related expenses or capital facilities.