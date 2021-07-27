County Council approves future Erda City rezone

After a discussion about Erda City and timeliness, the Tooele County Council approved a rezone in the future Erda City.

The County Council approved a rezone from RR-5 to RR-1 for 47.41 acres south of Bates Canyon Road on the west side Droubay Road with a 3-2 vote during their July 20 meeting.

Tom Parker made the rezone request. He wants to develop a subdivision on the property.

In his application for the rezone Parker said that the Stansbury Improvement District has agreed to provide water and sewer for the subdivision. Parker will build the infrastructure.

Despite concerns raised by Erda residents about water usage and smaller lots, the Tooele County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezone request, which conforms with the county’s current general plan according to county planning staff.

The County Council previously considered this request and returned to the planning commission for reconsideration after a traffic study was completed.

The planning commission reviewed the traffic study and again sent the request to the County Council with a positive recommendation.

During the discussion during the County Council’s July 20 meeting, council members Tye Hoffmann and Kendall Thomas expressed some concerns about approving the request.

“It’s a good proposal,” Thomas said. “But we’re just months away from Erda City. We should delay this and turn it over to Erda City.”

“I agree with Kendall,” Hoffmann said. “The main reason for Erda’s incorporation was growth.”

Council member Scott Wardle said the council needed to have a discussion about dealing with future requests to rezone property in Erda, but this application wasn’t the right time for that discussion.

“Applicants already in the pipeline have rights,” Wardle said. “We need to have that debate (about Erda) and seta policy, but not tonight.”

The rezone request was approved 3-2 with Hoffmann and Thomas voting in opposition.