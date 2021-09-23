County council approves retention bonus for deputies

Up to $6,000 for sheriff deputies, corrections officers and dispatchers ♦

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, and dispatchers will get a retention bonus of up to $6,000 before the end of the year.

The Tooele County Council approved a retention bonus program for certain Sheriff’s Office employees as proposed by County Sheriff Paul Wimmer during their Tuesday night meeting.

Wimmer started working on the bonus proposal two months ago. At that time the county did not have a policy about bonus pay. In response to Wimmer’s initial request, the County Council wrote and approved a bonus pay policy.

Wimmer came back to the County Council Tuesday night with two options for bonuses. He said he preferred option 2, which costs more, but provides a deeper investment in terms of the length of time it commits officers to stay with the county, he said.

In his letter to the County Council that accompanied the bonus request, Wimmer explained that staff leaving the department to go to other law enforcement departments for more pay has left the sheriff’s department with a near critical shortage of deputies.

Maintaining a minimum of three deputies working per shift has become next to impossible. The department’s detective unit has also gone from four deputies to two, he said.

Wimmer said he has sent two corrections officers to Law Enforcement Officer Academy, but lowering the number of corrections officers may affect the number of contract prisoners the jail can take, which will reduce payments which help cover jail expenses.

Dispatch staff is also down, Wimmer said.

Training a new dispatch officer takes months. Wimmer said he had an offer out to a dispatch job candidate, but the candidate withdrew because they were unable to find affordable housing in Tooele County.

“This (the bonus) is literally buying us time to remedy the problem,” he said “It is a stop gap to a much bigger and broader solution of parity pay. I want to get the pay where it is appropriate, so our deputies don’t have to run that prioritization challenge through their brain — their loyalty to this county and their community and their loyalty to be a provider for their family.”

The approved bonus plan will pay fully trained road and jail deputies and dispatchers a $6,000 bonus by the end of November. Those employed for all of 2021 will get the full amount, mid-year hires will be pro-rated.

To accept the bonus, deputies that are seeking employment elsewhere must withdraw their applications. If they leave the department within 180 days of accepting the bonus, they must repay the bonus.

“We need to thank our officers,” said county council member Scott Wardle. “We have been working on this for months and they have been patient with us.”

In his budget presentation during the Sept. 3 County Council work session meeting, Wimmer presented a request for 2022 that included an increase in deputy’s pay to equal the $25.07 per hour starting salary that Tooele City recently adopted for their new police officers.

The County’s Dispatch staff has 18 employees; one lieutenant, three sergeants, 13 dispatchers, and one systems tech analyst.

The range of salary for dispatchers, depending on grade and step, is $18.05 – $21.31.

The County has 50 employees in corrections; one lieutenant, three nursing staff, a secretary, four sergeants, 25 corrections officers or deputies, one inmate coordinator/evidence custodian, nine civilian support staff, a court services sergeant, five full-time bailiff and one part-time bailiff.

The range of salary for corrections officers/deputies, depending on grade and step, $19.90 – $30.01.

The sheriff’s patrol division has 49 employees; the chief deputy, two lieutenants, five sergeants, three detectives, 16 deputies, an executive assistant/finance/HR, two patrol secretaries, a lead crossing guard and 18 crossing guards.

The range of salary for patrol deputies, depending on grade and step, is $19.90 – $30.01.

“Our pay is so far far off we are asking them to forgo some niceties for their families,” Wimmer said, after talking about a deputy that was looking at moving for more pay. The deputy told Wimmer that the pay difference would mean that her children could play tee-ball.

The total cost of the bonus plan will be $353,000, which is within the current budget for the sheriff’s department salaries.