County Council changes mind, peninsula is O.K. they say

Objection to annexation reversed ♦

Now we don’t, now we do.

Last week the Tooele County Council rejected the creation of a peninsula of unincorporated county territory surrounded by Grantsville City that would be created by the proposed Lewis annexation into Grantsville City.

The County Council reversed that decision by a unanimous vote during their regular business meeting on Tuesday night declaring they now have no objection to the peninsula.

“We have had further communication with the mayor of Grantsville,” said Tom Tripp, County Council chairman. ”Understanding the situation it seems more appropriate, considering that Granstville will provide water and sewer to the land (to be annexed), that the area be in Grantville City and that Grantsville control the development of the property.”

The Lewis property sits south of state Route 138 and east of Sun Valley Drive.

The owner of the Lewis property has petitioned to be annexed into Grantsville City. Grantsville City borders the south end of the property. Tooele County borders the property on the east and north.

If the annexation is approved, there would be a narrow strip of property still in Tooele County surrounded on three sides by Grantsville City, consisting primarily of homes on 1-acre lots, on both sides of Sun Valley Drive.

Sun Valley residents are not included in the annexation petition. Several residents of Sun Valley Drive told the County Council that they don’t want to be annexed into Grantsville during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Tripp explained that the only issue the county is involved in is the potential creation of a peninsula, if the Grantsville City Council approves the annexation.

When a peninsula will be created as the result of an annexation, state code requires that the government entities involved must have no objections to the creation of the peninsula.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall sent a letter to the County Council stating that Grantsville City has no objection to the peninsula.

The County Council does not have a vote in the actual annexation and if annexed into Grantsville City, the Grantsville City Council will determine any future change in the property’s land use zone designation, Tripp said.

The County Council’s decision to not object to the peninsula allows Grantsville City to act on the annexation petition.

The annexation of Sun Valley Drive into Grantsville would require the approval of a majority — more than half — of the property owners on Sun Valley Drive, according to Colin Winchester, deputy Tooele County Attorney.

tgillie@tooeletranscript.com