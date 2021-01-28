County council considers fire department

New district may provide protection to areas of the county without a fire department ♦

The Tooele County Council discussed the possibility of organizing a special service district to provide fire services to unincorporated areas of the county outside of the North Tooele Fire District during their work session on Tuesday night.

The County Commission started looking into the organization of a Tooele County Fire Department in 2020. The current council’s discussion is a continuation of that process.

Tooele County fire warden Dan Walton reported that the process would be for the County Council to create a special service district for fire protection for the area not covered by a fire department. The special service district would then be a taxing entity that could levy its own property tax and operate the fire department, similar to the North Tooele Fire Department, according to Walton.

Towns within the area of the new fire department could opt in to be part of the new fire department, keep their own fire departments, or join the new fire department at a later date, Walton said.

“There’s a lot of land out there that is not covered by a fire department,” said Walton. “Right now the Tooele County Fire Department has two employees — me and the county fire marshall.”

Any property tax for the new fire district would have to be adopted by the service district first, a public hearing would need to be held, and then the public would vote on the tax, according to Walton.

In order for the property tax to be on the November ballot, the service district would need to adopt the proposed tax by Aug. 20.

The County Council decided to put the intention to create a fire district on the agenda for their first meeting in March.