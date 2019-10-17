County Council Districts set for 2020 election

County Commission picked plan #5; voters will elect three new county councilmembers in November 2020 ♦

Tooele County now has five county council districts.

The Tooele County Commission adopted county council district plan #5 during its meeting Tuesday evening at the Tooele County Building.

The change in county government approved by voters in the November 2018 election calls for a five-member council elected by geographic districts. Three of those districts will elect a council member in the November 2020 election.

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette proposed six county council district plans. At their Oct.1 meeting the commissioners opened a public comment period on the districts.

The county council districts must be contiguous and have no greater than a 10%, preferably not greater than 5% difference in population, according to Gillette.

Population estimates were updated from census data using an extrapolation based on registered voters according to directions from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp.

The districts are divided by voter precincts. In plan 5, Council District 1 includes Tooele City precincts 15-21. District 2 includes Tooele City precincts 1-6 and 8, plus Ophir, Rush Valley, Stockton, Terra, Vernon and Dugway. District 3 includes Tooele City precincts 7 and 9-14, and Erda precincts 1.1 and 2.1. District 4 includes all of Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Erda precincts 1.2, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4 and Lincoln. District 5 includes all of Grantsville, Ibapah and Wendover.

Voters in Districts 1, 3 and 4 will elect a county council member in November 2020.

Tripp will transition to a part-time county council member for District 5 and commissioner Kendall Thomas will become the county council member for District 2 effective Jan. 1, 2021. That’s when the new part-time five member county council form of government starts.

During the 2022 election, voters in Districts 2 and 5 will select council members for their districts that will serve four-year terms.

This process creates three four-year council members elected during every presidential election and two four-year council members elected in every midterm election.

The County Council will hire a full time county manager that will perform the executive functions for the county government.