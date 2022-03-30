County Council gives OK to first round of 2022 tourism grants

$95,694 distributed to seven groups ♦

The Tooele County Council approved $95,694 in tourism tax fund grants for seven agencies during their March 15 meeting at the County Building.

All of the grant applications approved had been reviewed and recommended for approval by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board, according to Tracy Shaw, Tourism Tax Advisory Board chairperson.

The board reviewed and scored applications using a uniform scoring system. They then met to discuss the applications before voting on them. For the first time in 2022, agencies could apply for grants in two different categories — capital improvements, including operations and maintenance, and/or advertising.

The grants approved by the County Council at their March 15 meeting included $30,000 for the Historic Wendover Airfield for capital improvements. The grant will be used for the development of the “Wendover Manhattan Project” museum display.

The Wendover Manhattan Project display will highlight the work performed at Wendover that helped turn the engineering design of the atomic bombs into deliverable weapons that ended World War II. It will include components of test bombs recovered from Wendover test fields, artifacts related to the project, photos of aircraft and crews, and a video/multimedia presentation discussing the decision to use atomic weapons.

“The high percent of out of county visitors and well-documented budget generated this recommendation. The board was pleased to see an admission in place to help generate funds independently, instead of expecting full funding to come from outside sources,” according to the advisory board’s recommendation.

The council also approved a $25,000 grant for the Wendover Airport, a separate organization.

The Wendover Airport grant will be used for paving at the airport operations building and the museum parking lot.

The Utah Region Of the National Auto Sport Association received a $3,000 grant in the advertising category and a $9,000 grant in the capital improvements category.

The advisory board’s recommendation stipulated that the grants were for out of county advertising and facility rental fee only. It also stated that NASA Utah must have documented proof of attempts to partner with at least three restaurants and three hotels within Tooele Valley.

“The Board wants to see this event grow and recommends the higher amount from previous years, but expects the group to justify this increase by partnering as stipulated,” read the recommendation.

The Friends of Clark Historic Farms received $8,000 for advertising events held at the farm. They also received a $14,000 capital improvements grant for electrical work, rain gutters, and roof repairs.

The James L. Bevan Tooele Pioneer Museum received an $810 grant for out-of-county advertising and a $6,590 capital improvements grant.

A total of $2,000 was granted to Tooele City’s Downtown Alliance. The advisory board recommended, “as a good faith effort to help the group grow, the board recommends funding for events only. With future data and proof of generated tourism, more funds could be allocated.”

The Tooele Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum received a $1,294 grant to support museum operations and maintenance expenses.

All grants included the stipulation of post-performance reimbursement, according to Shaw.

The grants come from the County’s tourism tax fund. The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State code requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The state code also specifies the membership of the Tourism Advisory Board and requires that they advise the county legislative body on the best use of revenues collected from tourism taxes.

The Tourism Tax Advisory Board is reviewing 40 applications for grants. The 2022 Tooele County budget shows $132,050 for tourism board promotion grants and $362,950 for tourism project grants. The board traditionally presents their recommendations to the County Council in groups after they review them.