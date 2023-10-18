Plans include a lazy river and possible year-round operation ♦

There is no quick and simple fix for the sinking swimming pool at the Deseret Peak Complex.

That’s what the representative of a Sandy-based architectural firm hired by the County to evaluate the aging pool told the County Council during their Oct. 10 business meeting.

Built in the 90s, the pool at Deseret Peak was excavated and backfilled with gravel, according to Jered Plouzek, associate principal with Think Architecture.

The gravel layer has different thicknesses, which caused the pool to settle unequally. The differential settlement has caused the problems that have required several repairs over the years that the pool has operated, Plouzek said.

Plouzek noted that it is normal for pools to sink one or two inches. The pool at Deseret Peak has sunk between four and six inches, he said.

The county could try and fix the current problem at the pool by backfilling with non-native soil and more gravel. That would cost around $4 million, according to Plouzek.

“That would take care of the known problems,” he said. “But there are unknown problems, like we don’t know if there are big pockets under the pool.”

The cost would likely be more when fixes for the unknown elements are uncovered. On top of the unknown costs, the back filling solution would only last 5-7 years, according to Plouzek.

Plouzek said his recommendation is that it is time to rebuild the nearly 30-year-old pool at a price tag of $10-$12 million.

Plouzek is hopeful that additional soil samples will confirm that the pool can be rebuilt in the same area as the existing pool. The existing locker rooms could be used. The proposed design of the new pool includes a lazy river. Plouzek suggested covering the lap pool with a structure with overhead doors that could be opened in good weather. The lap pool would be physically separated from the rest of the pool so it could be kept open year-round.

The cost of the cover for the lap pool would be around $2 million.

Council member Kendall Thomas liked the idea of covering part of the pool and using it year-round.

“That thing sits out there as is and can only be used three months of the year,” he said.

Council member Scott Wardle said that as a former city council member he understands that some government facilities, like pools, never break even, but it would not be fiscally prudent to approve the covering of the pool and operating it year-round without seeing some sort of financial projection for the year-round operation.

If approved, the construction of the new pool would take around four to six months, Plouzek said. There are seven months before the traditional memorial day opening of the Deseret Peak Pool.

In April 2023 county officials warned the public that the outdoor pool at the Deseret Peak Complex, once Utah’s largest outdoor swimming pool, would not open as usual for Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

Damage due to sinking of the pool structure along with a delay in receiving parts to make repairs were expected to delay the opening of the aquatic center until sometime near the beginning of July. Early in July county officials announced that the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center at Deseret Peak would not open for the 2023 season.

Corey Bullock, Tooele County Parks and Recreation Director, said the pool was analyzed by aquatic specialists and the damage found required extensive repairs that could not be completed before the end of the summer.