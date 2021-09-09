County Council rescinds school mask order

The Tooele County public health order that required masks to be worn in schools for 30 days if the school reaches the state Legislative set threshold for “Test to Stay” protocol didn’t last long.

Announced on Thursday, Sept. 2, the Tooele County Council voted 3-2 to rescind the health order during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The state Legislature modified state laws on health orders during their 2021 general session. One of the modifications allows local health departments to issue an “order of constraint,” that may do things like requiring masks to be worn in public, but local legislative bodies may rescind those orders. The state and local school boards were specifically prohibited from requiring masks in schools.

The County Council put a resolution to rescind the Health Department’s health order on their agenda for the Sept. 7 meeting.

Deputy County Attorney Colin Winchester said he originally planned to prepare two ordinances, one to rescind the health order and one approving the health order, but the language of the law as passed by the state Legislature only requires the County Council to take action if they want to rescind the order. Taking no action or not passing the ordinance to repeal would leave the order in place without any further action required, he said.

A public hearing was not required for the resolution to rescind, but 19 people in the audience on Sept. 7 took advantage of the opening public comment period to speak about the health order.

The majority of the speakers opposed the health order, with the room erupting into applause and cheers as speakers asked for the order to be rescinded to maintain parental choice and general liberty in making personal healthcare choices.

Some speakers asserted that masks were ineffective and had negative impacts on health and the psychological welfare of young people.

Later in the meeting during the Council’s discussion of the resolution to rescind the order, councilmember Scott Wardle asked health department officials if they had a study that showed the virus was transmitted from students to adults as opposed to from adults to students.

After some back and forth discussion, the answer was “no.”

Council member Jared Hamner asked about the 30-day time requirement, suggesting that maybe a shorter time period might be more appropriate.

Council member Tye Hoffmann said he just wanted to know why the County Council was being forced to make this decision about schools.

“The schools have an elected body that knows about schools,” Hoffmann said. “I’m not in our schools every day. Why am I making this decision?”

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers spoke in favor of the health order.

“I just want to do everything we can to keep schools open,” he said. “I think we can all agree that keeping students in school with face-to-face learning is the best thing for them.”

At one point during the Council’s discussion, following outbursts and insistent hand raising from the audience, Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer came forward and talked to the audience about meeting decorum, process, and etiquette.

The roll call vote on the resolution to rescind the order was 3-2, in favor of the resolution.

Wardle, Hamner, and Hoffman voted for the resolution. Kendall Thomas and Tom Tripp voted against.

Wardle told the health department officials that his vote didn’t mean he doesn’t trust them, but that in this case they didn’t prove their case.

For a government to mandate something like this, a high burden of proof must be required, he said.

Hamner said he was not comfortable with the 30-day requirement.

Hoffmann questioned why the County Council was making a decision about schools.

Thomas defended his vote against rescinding by saying he wanted to keep the rate of infection in schools down.

“We need to keep kids in the classroom,” he said.

Tripp said he too wanted to do everything he could to slow down the rate of infection. He said he voted to support the advice of health professionals..

The Tooele County Health Department released the following statement about the repeal of the public health order requiring masks for school’s meeting COVID case threshold:

“We are disappointed with the results of last night’s county council meeting; however, we will continue to work collaboratively with the Council and other stakeholders to address the COVID pandemic. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19; if you are not vaccinated, wearing a mask is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and those around you. Please be aware that reported transmission rates are increasing in our schools. COVID-19 is a serious threat to all.

“This disease requires strong intervention. Though the public health order will not stand, we hope that by issuing it clearly signals our level of concern, and that it will help more parents choose to send their children to school in masks. We encourage parents and teachers to be good role models for children by following health recommendations to wear a mask while in indoor public areas, offering positive reinforcement to children, and helping ensure our community dialogue is kind and respectful regarding not only this issue, but future issues as well.”