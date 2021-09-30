County council tackles land use code changes

Revisions to mobile homes as temporary dwellings and storage of commercial equipment on property in the county moved forward during the Tooele County Council’s latest work session.

The Tooele County Council reviewed two proposed changes to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance during their work session meeting held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the County Building.

If approved one change would revise restrictions on commercial vehicles and equipment stored on property not zoned for commercial purposes. The other proposal would allow the use of mobile homes and RVs for temporary residences while a permanent dwelling is under construction.

Under current code the storage, placement, keeping, locating, parking, maintaining, keeping of commercial, construction, military surplus or specialized equipment was not allowed in agriculture or rural residential zones and was allowed as a conditional use in multiple use zones, which are 40 acres or larger.

A property owner that was cited for a code violation for storing portable outhouses and pump trucks on his rural residential property initially made a request to change the ordinance relating to the storage of commercial vehicles and equipment.

As the planning commission discussed the proposal they had several questions about the definitions and restrictions in the current code.

The current code could be interpreted to not allow a construction worker or other commercial employee to drive a company vehicle with equipment in its home and park it in front of their home, suggested some planning commission members.

The proposed revision defines commercial equipment as “any equipment and/or vehicles used for a business operation intended for an exchange on the market with the goal of earning profits.”

The proposed revision would list three or more commercial, construction, and/or military surplus equipment as a permitted use in multiple use zones and agricultural zones of 10 acres or larger. In 5-acre agriculture zones and in all rural residential zones they would require a conditional use permit.

There are also limits on sizes and conditions on storage of the equipment in the proposed revision.

More than two commercial vehicles at a class 6 weight rating, 19.501 to 26,000 pounds, or any one vehicle at higher rating would need a conditional use permit in all zones.

Equipment must be 44,000 pounds or less and be located no closer than 50 feet to a neighboring property line and kept behind a six-foot fence, landscape feature or inside a building.

Commission Chairman Tom Tripp expressed some concern with the proposed change.

“Is this a departure from our long-standing policy of rural residential property being residential and not allowing businesses in rural residential zones?” he asked.

The second proposed change came from a resident that will start construction on a new home soon and would like to use a mobile home or RV as a temporary dwelling instead of bringing in a manufactured home and then being required to remove or demolish it later.

Current code only allows the use of an existing home or a manufactured home for a temporary dwelling while construction of a permanent dwelling is underway. The code requires that the temporary dwelling be removed or demolished 30 days after a certificate of occupancy is issued for the new dwelling.

The proposed update would allow people to live temporarily in a mobile home or RV while building a home under certain conditions with a conditional use permit.

The revision would allow for a more temporary dwelling structure that can be easily removed after construction is completed. The mobile home or RV would be required to be properly insulated and have proper and inspected power, water and septic connections.

The revision also reduces the time limit on the use of temporary dwelling from three yeast to 18 months with one six month extension if suitable progress has been made of the construction of the permanent dwelling.

Tuesday night’s County Council meeting was a work session so no formal action was taken by the Council at the meeting.

The County Planning Commission recommended approval of both revisions.