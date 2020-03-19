County declares local emergency

The Tooele County Commission has issued an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Commission chairman Tom Tripp read a two-page declaration of local emergency during the County Commission’s meeting Tuesday night.

Tripp described the declaration as the “opening of a tool box.”

Jeff Coombs, executive director of the Tooele County Health Department, said the declaration would help with providing resources to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s not a matter of we are in a dire panic,” he said. “It is in preparation to continue the work underway. It is a drain on our resources and this will provide a tool box to access resources now and in the future.”

The declaration activates the county’s Emergency Operations Plan and Emergency Operations Center. It also contains links to online copies of health advisories.

Using links will allow the county to keep citizens updated with the latest information and recommendations for local, state and national public health sources, according to Tripp.

Included in the health advisories is the March 17 state public health order that all food service establishments, restaurants, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, bars, taverns, nightclubs, private liquor clubs, and saloons in the state of Utah shall immediately close to members, guests, patrons, customers, and the general public as of 11:50 p.m. on March 18.

Pick-up, take-out, curb-side, and drive-thru food service are permitted, with recommendations to reduce risk of transmission and exposure to COVID-19.

Management of food service establishments are to make sure on a daily basis that employees with any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are not permitted to work.

Third party delivery service, like UberEats and DoorDash, is permitted with guidelines to avoid physical contact and screening of personnel.

The state health order also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 individuals. Discretionary travel, social visits, and shopping trips other than shopping for food and other essentials is discouraged.

It is recommended that all businesses should implement social distancing measures — at least six feet between individuals — in “communal areas.” The prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more doesn’t apply to grocery stores.

Employees who handle cash or credit cards should use cleansing measures between transactions, including using best practices issued by the health department.

Management should screen employees on a daily basis and at the beginning of each shift, for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Employees who present symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not be permitted to work at the physical premises of the business.

Local Tooele County health advisories include the advice that with evidence of community transmission, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed.

The Tooele County Health Department continues to advise people to practice good hygiene, stay home if sick, and contact their primary care provider.