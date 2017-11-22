County delays vote on separating county clerk and auditor positions

The Tooele County Commission voted to table a resolution that would separate the county clerk/auditor position into two separate positions during its Tuesday night meeting.

County commissioner Myron Bateman made the motion to table the resolution citing the need for public input before the commission votes on the resolution. However, Bateman said he supports the separation of the two offices.

“When I ran for office, I said that I would separate the two offices,” Bateman said. “A separate elected office provides a check and balance.”

The county commission passed a resolution combining the clerk and auditor positions in January 2014 citing cost savings and efficiencies. State law gives the county commission the authority to combine or separate offices without a public vote.

State law also requires that any resolution consolidating or separating county offices must be enacted by Feb. 1 of the year in which county officers are elected and take effect on the first Monday of January in the following year.

If the county commission passes the ordinance to combine offices, it will take effect in 2018, setting the stage for separate races for county clerk and auditor with the elected clerk and auditor taking office in January 2019.

During the public comment period at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, deputy clerk/auditors Tenille Tingey and Michelle Pruden expressed their desire that the two offices remain combined.

Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette described her feelings as “torn.”

“While I would like to be just the clerk again, as a taxpayer when I think of the savings incurred in combining the offices, it is hard to say go ahead and separate them,” Gillette said.

Gillette estimated separating the two offices would add approximately $225,000 to the county budget.