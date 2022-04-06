County Democrats remain hopeful despite small numbers

A small gathering of Democrats in Tooele County heard from an independent candidate for the U.S. Senate on Friday night.

Around 35 people turned out for the Tooele County Democratic Party County Convention on Friday night at Tooele City Hall in the council chambers.

About half of the turnout were candidates, their staff, and state party guests. The balance were delegates selected by local precincts at caucus meetings held the week before.

The small convention turnout fell on the heels of a smaller than usual turnout for Democratic caucus meetings and only one Democrat filing for a local elected office.

The small numbers did not discourage Kary Griffith, who was elected as the party’s chairperson at the convention.

Griffith had been serving as the interim party chairperson since their party chairman, Mike Keil, moved out of the county in the fall.

“I think a lot of people are just apathetic,” said Griffith. “The one-party rule, gerrymandering and other things in Utah can be discouraging.”

But Griffith said she had hope that the local party, with 3,600 registered Democrats, could regenerate itself with some encouragement.

“That’s going to be part of my job,” she said.

Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, Evan McMullin, attended the convention. Griffith invited him to speak along with all the party’s candidates that were present.

McMullin stressed that he was the viable candidate to defeat Sen. Mike Lee’s in his bid for a third term.

Kael Weston, the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Senate also spoke at the convention.

“I don’t make a lot of promises,” Weston said. “But I will promise you this, regardless of who wins and loses on election day, I will still be here working with you to restore balance to Utah government.”

Tooele County’s only Democratic candidate for a local office, Chris Dyer, from Stansbury Park, who filed for state House District 29 — the seat that includes Grantsville and parts of other counties — did not attend the Tooele County Democratic Convention.