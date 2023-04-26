Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
April 26, 2023
County Democrats select new leaders

Griffith continues to lead the party 

While small in numbers, Tooele County Democrats remain strong in spirit.

Around 30 people, including some out of county visitors, showed up for the Tooele County Democratic Party organizing convention on April 15 at 2 p.m. at Tooele City Hall.

The party delegates present at the meeting elected Kary Griffith as the Tooele County Democratic Party chair. Griffith took over as the party chair in the fall of 2021 when the party chair, Mike Keil, moved out of the county.

Along with Griffith, the delegates elected Mike Kase as 1st vice chair; Chad Hembree as 2nd vice chair, Brad Smith as treasurer and Grace Stewart as Young Democrat chair.

“Our county is one party all the way,” Griffith said. “We need a second voice otherwise everything stays the same. … You can’t get mad if you don’t do anything.”

Rep. Rosemary Lesser, R-Weber County, and the Utah House minority caucus manager, spoke during the convention. 

“Be persistent, it’s not a nine month journey,” she said. “We will prevail. … People are seeing there is a disconnect between what Republicans stand for and what they do. … There is an upswell of people supporting us (Democrats).”

Brad Smith, newly elected county party treasurer, said all he wanted to do was “to make the world better for our children.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

