County dispatchers honored this week

Every day, Tooele County dispatchers play a vital role in the public safety response to emergencies and this week those dispatchers receive some nationwide attention.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs April 9-15 and Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Regina Nelson said it brings attention to the role that dispatchers play in emergency response, in addition to the firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

“It’s brought awareness that dispatch is such a vital part of public safety,” Nelson said.

Tooele County dispatchers received a number of awards in 2016 to honor their accomplishments in that critical role. Nelson was awarded the Utah Public Safety Person of the Year at CenturyLink’s 911 Utah Summit, and the county’s dispatchers were recognized last October with the Incident of the Year award at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officers banquet for their work on the July 19 fire in Tooele City.

Dispatcher Alexis Bullough was named Dispatcher of the Year at the Utah Sheriffs’ Association Conference in St. George in September.

Dispatchers handle more than incoming 911 calls from people with an emergency, Nelson said. While they remain on the phone with a person in crisis, they’re also coordinating the response by informing police, EMS and fire crews on the location, condition and situation surrounding the emergency.

Dispatchers are also trained to follow a specific protocol designed to get as much information as possible from the caller in an emergency, Nelson said. The response isn’t being delayed if a dispatcher continues to ask questions and the caller should try and answer them to the best of their ability, she said.

Sometimes dispatchers will need to calm down a caller and explain the process to them, so they understand the string of questions from dispatch isn’t taking valuable time away from fire or police responding.

“It’s teamwork,” Nelson said. “It’s very skilled response.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was introduced to Congress in 1991 and 1993 before it was designated as the second week of April via presidential proclamation by then President Bill Clinton in 1994.

“The work of these ‘unseen first responders’ is invaluable in emergency situations, and each of these dedicated men and women deserves our heartfelt appreciation,” the proclamation said.