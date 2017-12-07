County drops $736K from 2018 budget

The Tooele County Commission trimmed $736,000 from its tentative 2018 budget to reach a final 2018 budget that totals $59.6 million for all county funds.

The County Commission and department heads reviewed the final 2018 budget before opening a public hearing on the budget during the commission’s Tuesday night meeting.

The 2018 final budget’s total expenses are $1.1 million, or 1.95 percent higher than the 2017 budget.

General personnel costs in the 2018 budget include a 1.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment for employees along with a merit-based pay raise of up to 1 percent, according to Jami McCart, the county’s human resources director.

McCart said there were no increases in healthcare, dental, life insurance and retirement costs for the 2018 budget.

Among the department heads who presented their budgets was Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

The sheriff’s department budget includes round two of a pay parity increase for the sheriff’s department to make its pay is more competitive with law enforcement agencies along the Wasatch Front.

“Thank you commissioners for getting this done for us,” Wimmer said. “This should assist in retention of deputies.”

The 2018 sheriff’s department budget includes no increase in staff and no technical improvements, according to Wimmer.

“We’ll continue to do the best possible job we can with the staff we have,” he said.

Wimmer noted in 2017 the county jail experienced an increase in revenue from contracted beds in the jail. He expects that will continue in 2018, offsetting some of the increases in operating costs for the jail.

The budget includes a $500,000 line item in the capital project fund for improvements to Pole Canyon Road.

Pole Canyon Road is the road that runs east from the stoplight at Mills Junction, the intersection of state Route 36 and state Route 138.

The county already has a permit from Utah Department of Transportation to upgrade Pole Canyon Road where it meets SR-36.

Just east of the intersection with SR-36, the county has already purchased property that will allow it to realign the intersection of Pole Canyon Road and Center Street to create a right angle intersection.

Pole Canyon Road continues east from Center Road where it turns into a gravel road and provides access to and from a gravel pit.

In August 2017, Tooele County installed a three-way stop at the intersection, after hearing concerns from Lake Point residents about near collisions with gravel trucks at the intersection of Pole Canyon and Center Point Roads.

The only person who spoke at the public hearing on the 2018 budget was Rob Clausing, a resident of Lake Point. He opposed the improvements to Pole Canyon Road.

“I believe that the road is just fine for passenger vehicles,” Clausing said. “I don’t think we need to spend our money on that. We’ve heard from elected officials and department heads on their needs. It is a misuse of funds to spend money on Pole Canyon Road simply to accommodate the gravel business operating there. We all know that gravel pits are a liability to this county. … I request that you consider why we change Pole Canyon Road to accommodate two gravel pits. From what I understand, one of those pits is operating on property zoned as green space, which you cannot have any commercial on, so obviously this money would be better spent on code enforcement.”

The budget that was trimmed the most from the tentative budget presented at the Nov. 21 County Commission meeting was capital improvement projects for Deseret Peak Complex.

The line item for Deseret Peak capital improvements dropped from $1.2 million in the tentative budget to $371,000 in the final budget. Requested projects for Desert Peak that were left out of the final budget included re-roofing and insulating the indoor arena, heating and air conditioning for the small pavilion, new outdoor and portable bleachers, adding a splash pad, and a water truck, grader, and loader that would be shared with other departments, according to commissioner Myron Bateman.

Some of the capital projects represent needs that will still need to be addressed, such as the indoor arena roof, which leaks, he said.

The County Commission will vote on the adoption of the 2018 budget at its Dec. 19 meeting to be held at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele City.