  • Tooele County Emergency Services Director Bucky Whitehouse talks about the scenarios that could require the use of the Tooele County Mobile Decontamination Facility on Monday afternoon at Mountain West Medical Center. The hospital teamed with the Tooele County’s Emergency Management Department to host a training for staff. The training was the first of what will be an annual event. Approximately 20 staff members from various departments at the hospital participated.
  • Nurse Michelle Higgins walks through the mobile decontamination facility.

February 15, 2018
County emergency management trains hospital staff on decontamination

The emergency room staff and emergency management team at Mountain West Medical Center received training on the use of a decontamination trailer by Tooele County Emergency Management staff on Monday.

The decontamination trailer, which has been owned and operated by the Tooele City Fire Department since 2009, will be housed at the hospital, according to Tooele County Emergency Management Director Bucky Whitehouse. The hospital has a decontamination room but its small and the trailer allows for more space and quicker decontamination, he said.

If someone admitted to the hospital has need for decontamination after exposure to hazardous materials, the trailer could be used, Whitehouse said. The training on Monday was to instruct hospital staff in the use of the trailer, so they could deploy it on their own.

The Grantsville City Fire Department and North Tooele Fire District also have similar trailers, according to Whitehouse. All of the trailers were purchased with federal Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program funds.

