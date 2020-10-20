County emergency medical council gives out awards

Emergency responders and citizens recognized ♦

Emergency Medical Service Awards were given to dispatchers, police, counselors, EMS workers, and citizens of the county at the Oct. 7 Tooele City Council meeting.

The awards were presented by the Tooele County Emergency Services Council. This is the first year that the EMS council has given out these awards.

“We had quite a few people there at the awards,” said Randy Wilden, North Tooele Fire Department chief who gave out the awards. “A few of them had one or two family members come to see them get the awards.”

The first award that was given out was to Daria Ottoson, a dispatcher for the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, who took a call about a cardiac arrest event on the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course on April 16.

Ottoson dispatched medical units and assisted Valarie and Betsy Swynenburg, with CPR instructions over the phone.

Valarie and Betsy Swynenburg were recognized with the Emergency Management of the Year award.

Ottoson was given the EMS Incident of the Year award.

Four Tooele City police officers responded to the scene to take over CPR and provide medical assistance to the patient.

“These four handsome gentlemen were involved in the cardiac arrest event at the golf course,” said Wilden. “Without their help, we probably wouldn’t have had the outcomes that we had. For the record, we love our brothers in blue.”

The four officers involved, along with paramedics who assisted, and AirMed helicopter service members were given the EMS Award of the Year, along with Valarie and Betsy Swynenburg.

The next award that was given out was the Mental Health Award.

In January 2020, the Tooele County Crisis Team, under the direction of Steve Barrett, responded to assist with a multiple homicide event in Grantsville.

Barrett and his counselors, also respond regularly to the Tooele County Jail for assistance and training.

“We appreciate what you guys do,” said Willden.

Two Citizens of the Year awards were given out after the event.

On Sept. 10, Donald Cordova, Andrew Weiland, Broc Greenhalgh, Dallas Hogan, Tyler Stewert, and Mike VanWagoner all stopped at a vehicle collision at mile marker 75 on I-80 and pulled the occupants from two burning vehicles to safety.

In another accident on I-80 at mile marker 7, Daniel Lewis stopped at the scene of a motor vehicle rollover and pulled the occupant of a burning vehicle to safety on Sept. 22.

The Tooele Emergency Medical Services Council consists of about 15 members, according to Wilden.

The council decided to give out the awards this year to recognize members of the community who have gone above and beyond.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to present these awards,” Wilden said, speaking to the public and the Tooele City Council. “We just felt like they needed to be recognized. They are great people who provide service to Tooele County, Tooele City, and we really appreciate you all.”