County faces extreme fire risk heading into weekend

Dangerously dry and windy conditions have put a red flag warning in effect for Tooele County, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is issued when dry vegetation conditions are combined with strong winds and the possibility of dry lightning, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

This summer is already being regarded as the driest in 14 years, he said.

The moisture in potential wildfire fuel — especially grass and other vegetation — plays a major role in a fire watch reaching red flag levels. The average dryness for the region is in the 97th percentile and current conditions have the dryness into the 98th percentile, according to Walton.

The red flag warning from the NWS went into effect at 6 a.m. today and runs until 10 p.m. Friday.

“Any fires that do start have the potential to be extreme,” Walton said.

For residents looking to reduce their risk of fire during the red flag warning, Walton suggested looking to fire restrictions approved in July for recommendations. The restrictions included prohibitions on setting open fires outside of designated areas and smoking within a five-foot radius of dry vegetation.

There are also year-round restrictions on Bureau of Land Management land for fireworks, exploding targets, incendiary ammunition, sky lanterns and all-terrain vehicles without spark arresters.

A seasonal restriction on steel-core, steel-jacketed and steel-tipped ammunition is also in place on BLM land from June 15 to Sept. 30.

Walton said residents concerned about the conditions should take the opportunity to evaluate their property and those of their neighbors for overgrown or dry vegetation, debris and other hazards that can fuel and spread fires. If someone notices a fire danger in their community, they should point out the danger and suggest solutions to clean up the property, he said.

To highlight the fire hazard, Walton described a fire caused by a pickup truck pulling a trailer in Skull Valley. The trailer had cardboard on the side and when the load on the trailer shifted onto one of its wheels, pieces of flaming cardboard were spread along the road, sparking two small fires.

While the two minor blazes only burned a tenth of an acre and a 10-foot by 10-foot area, the larger of the two fires was only a few hundred yards from a home, Walton said. The fires were quickly contained and extinguished by firefighters.