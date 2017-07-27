County fair and demolition derby follows FanFest

Organizer promises ‘A second weekend of fun for families’ ♦

Demolition derbies at the Tooele County Fair have become a long-standing tradition, drawing crowds of more than 10,000 people to Deseret Peak Complex.

The 2017 Tooele County Fair will continue that tradition with the metal tangling brawl known as “Punishment at the Peak,” on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., according to Del McQuiddy, organizer of the county fair demolition derby.

“If you’ve never attended a demolition derby before, it’s a life-changing experience,” McQuiddy said. “When the monster cars with their 500 horsepower go by, you can feel the vibrations of their power in your chest. And then you watch as they collide at 40 mph and nothing bends. It gets in your blood.”

Don’t leave your children at home, said McQuiddy.

“This is a family event,” said McQuiddy. “Kids love to see the big cars and watch them collide. Kids line up to get ‘derby treasures,’ nuts and bolts and other small pieces that fall off the cars.”

This year’s fair demolition derby at Deseret Peak will feature cars from the ‘80s and newer, McQuiddy said.

“You’ll see cars that you recognize that maybe your father or grandfather drove,” McQuiddy said. “But these aren’t your father’s cars.”

McQuiddy expects around 20 or 30 cars to compete for one of eight spots in the final round where the last car standing wins a $10,000 first-place prize.

“We are one of the highest paying demolition derbies, thanks to our sponsors,” McQuiddy said.

All proceeds from the demolition derby, after the derby’s expenses are paid, help pay the expenses for the fair, according to McQuiddy.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. A family pass, which includes two adults and four kids under 12, is available for $40. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parking is free.

Other major entertainment at this year’s fair includes a free concert on Aug. 3, a paid concert on Aug. 4, and carnival rides for children and adults.

Following opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, there will be a variety of acts on the outdoor stage ending with a free family concert featuring country singer Nathan Osmond.

On the evening of Aug. 4, the fair will host a paid concert featuring country music performers Maddie Wilson and Darryl Worley.

“It’s only $10 to hear Worley or $5 with the Country FanFest bounce back special,” said Ron Baum, Tooele County Fair Board chairman. “Other places people are paying up to $60 for a ticket to hear Worley.”

This will be the second year that the City of Fun Carnival will be at the fair with rides for both children and adults, Baum said.

The fair will also have a wide variety of craft, commercial, and food vendors, according to Baum.

“We’ve got over 14 food vendors signed up,” he said. “There’s going to be a huge variety of food. It’s crazy.”

Other fair events will include a livestock show and auction, 4-H exhibits, a car show, a gun display, daily entertainment, a petting zoo and small animal exhibit, kids art yard, horse events, a health and safety fair, and Utah’s longest running karaoke contest.

“The Tooele County Fair offers Tooele County a second weekend of fun for families,” Baum said.

The Tooele County Fair runs from Aug. 3-5 at Deseret Peak Complex, 2930 W. Highway 112, in Grantsville. There is no admission or parking fee.

Tickets for the Worley concert and Demolition Derby are available at SmithTix, Macey’s Food and Drug in Tooele or Soelberg’s Markets in Stansbury or Grantsville.