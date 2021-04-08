County February unemployment rate declines

February 2021 unemployment rate lower than pre-pandemic 2020 ♦

One year after a pandemic induced unemployment hike, workforce statistics are painting a picture of a state and county economy that is poised for growth, according to state economic experts.

The statewide unemployment rate for February 2021 was 3.0%. Tooele County’s unemployment rate for February 2021 was 3.7%, according to preliminary data from the Department of Workforce Services.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February 2020 was 6.2%.

One year ago, in February 2020, no cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Tooele County.

The unemployment rate in Tooele County in February 2020 was 4.1%.

In April 2020, Tooele County’s unemployment rate jumped to 10.1%, leaving 3,528 people in the county unemployed, as COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and businesses closed or cut back their workforce as they faced health ordered closures and uncertainty.

By July 2020, the county’s unemployment rate showed signs of a slow recovery, reaching 5.1%, almost half of April’s peak rate.

At the February 2021 unemployment rate of 3.7%, there were 1,305 people unemployed in Tooele County.

Unemployment insurance claims show that Tooele County’s workforce may have been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Since March 16, 2020, 6,297 Tooele County workers have filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits. That amounts to 38% of the workforce in Tooele County that is covered by unemployment insurance. Only two counties had a higher percent of their workforce file unemployment insurance claims during that same time period — Grand and Garfield counties.

Tooele County’s largest neighboring counties, Salt Lake and Utah counties, had 17% and 16% of their workforce, respectively, file an initial unemployment claim since March 16, 2020.

The manufacturing, construction, and administrative/support/waste management/remediation industries were the hardest hit job sectors in Tooele County, according to DWS data.

In addition to the drop in unemployment, there is other data that points to a recovery in Tooele County.

During the week of March 27,2021 there were five initial claims filed for pandemic unemployment insurance in Tooele County along with 20 continued claims filed.

In February 2021 the number of jobs in the state remained the same as in February 2020, while the number of jobs in Tooele County grew by 1.0% during that same time period.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, the latest quarter with detailed industry employment by county, two of the three hardest hit job sectors in Tooele County were showing an increase in month over same month job growth.

Construction in Tooele County posted an 11.6% job growth and administrative/support/waste management/remediation grew jobs by 2.3% in September 2020. Manufacturing jobs were down 3.6% in Tooele County in February 2020.

In September 2020, the DWS reported that “Tooele County’s economy is weathering the global pandemic better than much of the state.”

Utah’s economy is improving and doing better than most states, according to Mark Knold, DWS chief economist.

“Utah’s deliberate and steady pace toward job recovery continues,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “February finds Utah’s employment count at equality with a year ago. Idaho is the only other state that can make such a claim. All other states are still struggling to get their economies pointed in the right direction. Utah’s private sector is leading its job rebound. Employment gains would be further along if not for COVID-19’s restraining effects upon the education sector.”