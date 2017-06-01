County files counterclaim to Grantsville lawsuit over sewer, water

County alleges Grantsville breached an agreement by annexing before completing sewer line construction ♦

Tooele County has filed an answer and counterclaim in 3rd District Court to the Grantsville City lawsuit filed in April over breach of contract in a sewer and water agreement between the entities.

The Grantsville City lawsuit seeks not less than $1.2 million in total compensatory and punitive damages.

In its answer, filed on May 24, Tooele County alleged Grantsville City breached an interlocal agreement from 2014 by moving to annex county property, including Utah Motorsports Campus and Deseret Peak Complex, before completing the construction of a sewer line to the county’s specifications on Sheep Lane to connect sewer and wastewater to the city.

In November 2014, Grantsville City annexed the agreed upon properties with a certificate of annexation signed by the lieutenant governor.

The county also alleged Grantsville City violated its own policy on sewer lift stations and the design of the Sheep Lane sewer line was not approved by the county. The information submitted by the county does not indicate which Grantsville City policy is violated by constructing a lift station on the sewer line.

The 2014 agreement states that city staff would defer the annexation until after the city, county and district agreed upon an invoice for the work and the city determined the improvements and transfers in the scope of work were completed “in good faith and to its reasonable satisfaction.”

Grantsville City awarded an engineering contract in March 2014 and a construction contract in December 2015 for the Sheep Lane sewer line, according to the lawsuit. Construction on the $280,000 project began in January 2016 but was halted just prior to completion at the request of the county commission.

In a Feb. 3, 2016 letter from Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead, the commissioners requested no connection occur of the new sewer line over concerns about the connection of the sewer lines and a possible disruption to the Deseret Peak facility.

In the original suit, Grantsville City alleged the county violated the 2014 agreement when it issued a stop work notice on the Sheep Lane sewer line and prevented connection between the line and the city’s wastewater system. The county and Deseret Peak Special Service District denied the city the right to perform its contractual obligations “by concealing and misrepresenting its intentions to prevent completion of the Sheep Lane Project,” the lawsuit said.

In the answer, the county said Grantsville City continued to construct the Sheep Lane project against its own policy on sewer lifts and based on a design that was not approved by Tooele County. The county said it paid the city for the sewer line project but the costs were “needlessly incurred” by using a design without county approval.

Tooele County said its request for disconnection, which was submitted in Sept. 2016 and unanimously rejected by Grantsville City Council last December, came after it determined that completing the “still-unperformed” contract would not benefit the county or its residents. The county also said it only approached Tooele City about extending its sewer and wastewater contract after filing for disconnection.

On March 15, the county entered into an agreement to have Tooele City continue providing wastewater and sewer service to Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus.

The county also approved on March 14 an agreement with Stansbury Park Improvement District to establish the special service district as the regional wastewater provider for northern Tooele Valley. The agreement included providing sewer service to Deseret Peak and Utah Motorsports Campus as justification for the regional sewer network.

The county alleged Grantsville City’s work on the Sheep Lane sewer line was a prerequisite to closing of the contract, which was not intended to be completed until the end of 2016.

In its lawsuit, the county said Tooele City has been providing water and sewer service to the county property, as well as police and other emergency services during county-sponsored events.

“Grantsville, generally speaking, has not provided municipal services to the County Property,” the lawsuit said.

In the original lawsuit, Grantsville City said it has provided water to Deseret Peak since an agreement was signed in January 2003.

The county is seeking the court to declare the annexation by Grantsville as invalid and should be rescinded, as the county alleged it constitutes a breach of contract.

In the counterclaim, the county also alleged the city breached the 2014 contract by moving ahead on construction with a design that went against the stated wishes of the county. As a result, the county seeks to be removed from further obligations of the contract.

Finally, the county seeks an order from the court to disconnect the county property from Grantsville City, should the annexation not be deemed invalid.

In its prayer for relief, Tooele County and Deseret Peak Special Service District requested the court dismiss Grantsville’s lawsuit with prejudice and award them their costs and attorney fees, in addition to any other relief determined by the court.