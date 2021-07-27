County finds BMX operators for Deseret Peak track

Operators will rebuild track, ridership, and events ♦

The Tooele County Council approved an agreement with a BMX operator to bring new life to Deseret Peak Complex’s track.

The Tooele County Council approved an agreement with Danie and Kevin Radford, of South Jordan, for the operation of the BMX track at Desert Peak during their July 20 meeting.

The County posted a request for proposals for BMX track operators. The only response they received was from the Radfords.

The Radfords have been racing BMX since 2018. They currently run one of the largest BMX teams in Utah, Eclipse Racing, according to their proposal.

“Our goal is to bring back Deseret Peak BMX and return the trifecta of Northern Utah BMX tracks to the ridership,” the Radfords wrote in their proposal.

The couple said they want to rebuild the physical track and increase community engagement to grow interest in BMX racing.

The agreement calls for the track operators to collect race and practice fees and pay the county an annual fee of $1,000 and $1 per rider per use.

The operator is responsible for paying for electrical use at the track, track maintenance— including irrigation, cleaning up loose garbage, emptying grange cans and dumpsters, providing labor, equipment, and materials to operate the track at no cost to the county, bringing the track up to current USA BMX standards and liability insurance.

The Radfords agreed to open the track a minimum of two nights per week. One night will be for practice and races. The other night will be used for the BMX racing league. They anticipate moving to three nights a week as the community starts to access the track k more, according to their proposal.

Along with the BMX racing league, the Radfords also plan to start a traditional weekly racing program, weekly riding and racing lessons led bya USA BMX licensed coach and a USA BOM educational liaison to bring USA BMX Foundation STEM courses to school district classrooms.

The Radfords have identified an initial budget of $7,500 to get the track up and running. The costs include track remediation, irrigation repairs, gate repairs and replacements, and other miscellaneous repairs. Included in their budget are funds to create an Internal Revenue Service approved non-profit organization to receive donations to offset costs associated with the rebuild and maintenance of the track.

Volunteers will provide labor and equipment to help with the track rebuild, according to the Radfords.

“Once up and running, with properly managed finances, a BMX track has the ability to support itself,” wrote the Radfords.