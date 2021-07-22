County funds first step of Clover Church restoration

$35,000 allocated from tourism funds ♦

A 114-year-old former church building in Rush Valley will get a facelift, thanks to the Tooele County Council.

The Tooele County Council approved a $35,000 grant from the county’s tourism tax fund to pay for the renovation of the front of the Clover Red Brick Church in Rush Valley during theri meeting on Tuesday night.

Dedicated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1907 the church building served members of the Clover area until 1947 when the former school building in Clover was purchased for the use of the Latter-day Saints in the area. The Clover school building was empty as classes were moved to St. John.

Around 1949 the chapel was abandoned as a church meeting house. It’s use was acquired use was acquired by the local fire department in 1951. The fire department gutted the building and installed a garage door on the front, making the building suitable for storing fire engines.

It continued as a fire station until the early 1980s when the present Rush Valley fire station was built.

The building had one large assembly room with a raised stage across the end opposite the front door with a door that led to a smaller room in the back.

The town of Rush Valley is now seeking help to restore the building to its original condition and use it as a museum to store and show local artifacts and to tell the story of Rush Valley and its surrounding communities, according to Brian Johnson, Rush Valley town mayor.

Tooele County deputy attorney Colin Winchester advised County Council members at a previous meeting that state code allows tourism funds to be used for building and maintaining museums.

“The Town of Rush Valley has been meeting with the Utah State Historical Society to determine the best steps for preserving and restoring a church that were built in 1907 to serve the Clover residents,” wrote Johnson in a letter to the Tooele County Council in support of a $35,000 tourism grant to begin the restoration process. “The town of Rush Valley will fund and apply for grants to make sure that this museum is a success and a place that people can come to learn about the history of Rush Valley and enjoy the rich history we have to offer.”

The building had one large assembly room with a raised stage across the end opposite the front door with a door that led to a smaller room in the back.

According to an architect that works for the Utah Division of State History, the estimated tab to restore and rehabilitate the building, including the exterior brick work, windows, and the interior is around $237,600.

The architect noted heavy brick and mortar deterioration at the base of the building around the outside perimeter of the building. He also observed brick areas with extensive cracks and damage in his report.

The city would also like to build a pavilion and restroom on the property at a cost of $29,000, according to John Cluff, a local historian that lives in Tooele City whose wife has ties to Rush Valley.

The architect recommended the separate restroom facility to maintain space in the church building for museum exhibits.

Cluff has been leading the effort to acquire the $35,000 grant from the county, making several appearances at County Council meetings to answer questions and plead for their support.

The $35,000 grant will pay to restore the front of the building. Along with the $35,000 grant from the county, local residents that support the church’s restoration have recruited donated time and materials to help with the restoration of the front of the old church building.

During the meeting on Tuesday night councilmember Tye Hoffmann said not have a problem with restoring the church, but he was concerned with funding the entire $35,000.

“I have no problem supporting the project,” he said. “But I don’t think it is our responsibility to get it off the ground.”

Councilmeber Thomas said the $35,000 was needed so the community can start to raise funds for the project.

“This is just the first phase,” he said. “There’s going to be several phases to the project. A small rural community like Rush Valley does have the base to raise that kind of money. They need our help to get this going.”

The Council voted 4-1 to fund the project with $35,000 from the tourism tax fund, with Hoffmann as the dissenting vote.