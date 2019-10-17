Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image David Ure (right) presents the Tooele County Commission with a check for $225,000 for state payment in lieu of taxes from the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration during their meeting on Tuesday night.

October 17, 2019
County gets $225,000 in state PILT funds

Money comes from trust lands proceeds 

The director of Utah’s State and Institutional Trust Lands Administration dropped off a big check for Tooele County this week.

David Ure, SITLA director, presented the Tooele County Commission with a check for $225,000 during its meeting Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

“This is state PILT [payment in lieu of taxes] money,” Ure said. “It represents 85 cents for every acre of SITLA land in your county.”

When Utah became a state, the Congress granted land, called trust lands, to the new state of Utah with the provision that revenue earned from the sale or lease of the land be placed into permanent endowments for 12 specific institutions.

They include: public education, Utah School for the Deaf; Utah School for the Blind; Utah State Hospital; Juvenile Justice Services, Miners Hospital; University of Utah; Utah State University; Colleges of Education; College of Mines and Earth Sciences/UofU; reservoirs; and buildings.

Utah has 3.4 million acres of trust land with 255,887 acres in Tooele County.

SITLA manages the trust lands’ generating revenue through energy and mineral leases, rent, and royalties; real estate development and sales; and surface estate sales, leases, and easements. 

All proceeds from SITLA lands are placed into permanent endowments for each beneficiary.

As a result, in addition to the $225,000 of state PILT for the county, SITLA sends annually a combined total of over $2 million to individual schools in Tooele County to be used as determined by each school’s community council, according to Ure.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top