County gets $225,000 in state PILT funds

Money comes from trust lands proceeds ♦

The director of Utah’s State and Institutional Trust Lands Administration dropped off a big check for Tooele County this week.

David Ure, SITLA director, presented the Tooele County Commission with a check for $225,000 during its meeting Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

“This is state PILT [payment in lieu of taxes] money,” Ure said. “It represents 85 cents for every acre of SITLA land in your county.”

When Utah became a state, the Congress granted land, called trust lands, to the new state of Utah with the provision that revenue earned from the sale or lease of the land be placed into permanent endowments for 12 specific institutions.

They include: public education, Utah School for the Deaf; Utah School for the Blind; Utah State Hospital; Juvenile Justice Services, Miners Hospital; University of Utah; Utah State University; Colleges of Education; College of Mines and Earth Sciences/UofU; reservoirs; and buildings.

Utah has 3.4 million acres of trust land with 255,887 acres in Tooele County.

SITLA manages the trust lands’ generating revenue through energy and mineral leases, rent, and royalties; real estate development and sales; and surface estate sales, leases, and easements.

All proceeds from SITLA lands are placed into permanent endowments for each beneficiary.

As a result, in addition to the $225,000 of state PILT for the county, SITLA sends annually a combined total of over $2 million to individual schools in Tooele County to be used as determined by each school’s community council, according to Ure.