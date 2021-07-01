County gets clean independent audit

Auditors say general fund balance is too big ♦

Tooele County has too much money — that’s what the County Council heard from their independent auditor at the Council meeting on Thursday night.

Jon Haderlie, accounting partner with Larson & Company’s Spanish Fork office, said his company’s review of the county’s 2020 financial records lead to a “clean” or “unmodified” audit opinion.

“That’s the best we can say,” Haderlie said.

However, the audit found that for the second year Tooele County’s unrestricted general fund balance allowed by state code.

The county ended the year with an unrestricted general fund balance of $35 million, an increase of $4 over 2019. That is 92% over total general fund expenditures.

State code limits the unassigned general fund balance to no more than 50% of the county’s total general fund revenue and an amount equal to the estimated property tax revenue, according to the audit report.

Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy reported that 2020’s unique circumstances and cautious management caused the County to end the year with a larger fund balance than anticipated.

“Due the pandemic and the earthquake the county tightened its belt to reduce expenses to prepare for a possible decrease in revenue as well as and prepare for additional expenses for the emergencies,” McCoy said. “That, along with receiving federal COVID funding caused us to end the year with a $4 million increase in the general fund balance.”

The County’s response in the audit report states that “Management is in the process of updating and implementing a robust financial policy which will address future uses of the fund balance.”

Other highlights of the 2020 financial year mentioned by the audit report included a nore that the County’s long-term liabilities decreased by 43% during the year.

The County collected $10.4 million in property tax revenue for the general fund in 2020, down from the $11.8 million collected in 2019.

Total sales tax revenue increased from $6.8 million in 2019 to $8 million in 2020.

While county tourism taxes decreased from 2019 by $54 million, from $486,000 to $432,000, the county ended 2020 with a $2.8 million fund balance in the tourism tax fund.

At the Deseret Peak Complex revenues totaled $367,000, a decrease of $62,000 from 2019. Deseret Peak expenses totaled $1.6 million, including depreciation of $659,000, according to the audit report.

The Airport Fund ended 2020 with $20,000 of total expenses over revenue, after taking that amount from the Airport’s fund balance, its fund balance remained at $21.8 million at the end of 2020.

The complete audit report will be available on the County Auditor’s page on the county website at tooeleco.org.