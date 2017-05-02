County gov’t study committee chooses to pick new member

First community involvement meeting set for Grantsville ♦

The committee studying Tooele County’s government has a new member.

The county government study committee selected Silas Smith, of Grantsville, to fill an open position on the committee during its Thursday meeting at the Tooele County Health Department.

The study committee also announced its first community involvement meeting for May 18 in Grantsville.

Smith was one of the 60 people originally considered by an appointment council to serve on the study committee. He was on the list of finalists considered by the council. Smith had been serving as a volunteer secretary to the study committee.

A position on the study committee was vacated when Brett Coombs accepted the position of Grantsville City attorney. State law does not allow public employees to serve on government study committees.

The study committee has the responsibility to select replacement members for the committee, according to state code.

Prior to voting on an individual to replace Coombs, the study committee first voted on whether or not they wanted to replace Coombs, or continue with 10 members.

“We should consider if it will be hard to bring a new person up to speed,” Howard Murray said.

“We’re still in the planning stage,” said Robin Douglas. “It will be easier to bring a person in.”

The study committee voted 5-4 to go ahead and replace Coombs. Study committee member Daniel Pacheco was absent.

Committee members then turned their attention to the process of selecting a new member.

“We have Silas right here,” said Maria Sweeten. “He is interested in being on the committee. He has been to all of our meetings. He knows what is going on.”

After a short discussion, the committee voted 5-4 to appoint Smith.

Study committee members now include: Robin Douglas, Eric Gumbrecht and Daniel Pacheco of Tooele City; Whitney Cook, Howard Murray, and Silas Smith of Grantsville City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Lake Point; Maria Sweeten, Erda; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; and Kent Sagers, Vernon.

The study committee will continue to meet through the end of May on Thursday evenings at 7.

The meetings will be held at the Tooele County Health Department, except for May 18. The May 18 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Grantsville City Hall.

The meeting’s agenda will consist of a presentation by the study committee on the different options available for county government.

Following the presentation, the committee will hear comments from the public on if the form of Tooele County government should be changed, and if it should be changed, what form of government is preferred and why, according to Kent Sagers, leader of the community review subcommittee.

Sagers said the study committee will hold several public comment meetings in different locations throughout the county, in addition to the public comment item on the regular meeting agenda.

The study committee must issue a written report with a recommendation on whether or not the county’s current three-member commission form of government should be retained or changed to a different form on or before February 2018.