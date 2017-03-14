County gov’t study committee moves forward

Next meeting 7 p.m. tonight at Tooele County Health Department ♦

The committee studying Tooele County’s form of government met last Thursday and further refined their objectives.

During the evening meeting at the Tooele County Health Department, the committee broke into three subgroups to begin planning each group’s contribution to the committee’s goals.

The three subgroups are: community review, research and development, and report writing.

The community development group reported back on preliminary plans to engage the public through meetings in various locations throughout the county, according to Brenda Faddis.

Eric Gumbrecht reported that some of the questions that the research and development group will look at include the efficiency, cost, economy and representativeness of the current and alternate forms of county government.

The writing group found that there are several parts of the final report that the group can start writing now. Those parts include the introduction, descriptive information on Tooele County, and information on the current form of government, according to Robin Douglas.

The full government study committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Department in room 180.

Study committee members include: Brett Coombs, Robin Douglas, Eric Gumbrecht and Daniel Pacheco of Tooele City; Whitney Cook and Howard Murray of Grantsville City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Lake Point; Maria Sweeten, Erda; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; and Kent Sagers, Vernon.

Mitchell and Gumbrecht are the committee’s chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

For the month of March, the study committee will hold meetings on March 9, 14, 23 and 28 at 7 p.m. in room 180 of the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

April meetings of the government study committee have been set for April 6, 11, 20 and 25 with the locations undetermined at this time.

All study committee meetings are open to the public. The study committee began its work on Feb. 8 and is charged with completing a study of the county’s three-member commission form of government on or before Feb. 8, 2018.