County gov’t study group identifies evaluation criteria

Evaluation will include accountability, efficiency and representation ♦

The committee charged with studying Tooele County’s government now has a yardstick to measure governments.

The group approved a draft list of criteria they will use to evaluate the different forms of government the state Legislature has authorized for counties. The list was approved by the study committee during their Tuesday meeting at the Tooele County Health Department.

The list includes 10 different criteria with suggested questions to help define each point.

The criteria includes accountability to the people, balance of representation or power for various areas of the county, susceptibility to outside influence other than citizens, economic impact, responsiveness, efficiency, ability to work with other agencies, sustainability, ability to fill positions with qualified candidates, and administrative strength/balance.

Under accountability the study committee will look at the ability of the government form to provide for transparency and input before decision making. The committee will also look at how districts, or at-large elected positions, could manage incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

The balance of representation criteria will take a closer look at how at-large and districted elections may affect elections and representation for less populated areas.

While looking at susceptibility to outside influence, the committee will determine if different forms of government are more or less likely to be influenced by special interests.

The economic impact criteria includes not only the ability of the different forms of government to attract economic development, but also the greatest projected cost of each government form.

The sustainability criteria looks at how each form of government will perform under projected population growth as well as the relevancy of the form if the county’s current unincorporated and incorporated areas change.

The study committee will gather input from a variety of sources including the current county commissioners, elected officials, and county employees. It will also gather information from counties that use different forms of government, the Utah Association of Counties, the Tooele County Council of Governments, and officers of the municipalities in Tooele County.

Information will be collected through direct presentations at meetings, telephone or other electronic means, or email surveys.

The study committee will also hold town hall meetings to gather information from the public as well as vet their preliminary findings with the public.

The study group has organized their government criteria into a scoring rubric. The rubric is divided into two main categories — legislative and executive.

All ten of the criteria are included under the legislative heading. The executive heading does not include balance of representation or sustainability on the list of criteria. Members of the committee said these criteria were not relevant to the executive authority.

The criteria under each heading have been assigned a weighted percentage of the total score for each heading.

For the legislative heading the percentages are: accountability 21, balance 19, susceptibility 15, economic impact 13, responsiveness 9, efficiency 7, work with others 6, sustainability 4, ability to fill positions 4, and administrative strengths 2.

The percentages for the executive criteria are: administrative strengths 24, accountability 19, efficiency 18, responsiveness 9, economic impact 8, susceptibility 8, ability to fill positions 7, and work with others 6.

Eventually each form of government will be ranked numerically by the criteria. A total score will be compiled for each form of government.

The current three-member commission form of government used by Tooele County is the default form of county government approved by the state Legislature.

Under the three-member commission form of government, the county commission serves as both the legislative and executive branch of county government. County commissioners are elected at-large under the three-member commission form of government, according to state code.

The other forms of county government approved by the state Legislature for counties include an expanded county commission with five to seven commissioners. Under the expanded commission form of government, the commissioners retain both legislative and executive power. With the expanded commission form of government, county commissioners may be elected by districts or at-large.

Counties may also separate the legislative and executive authority, with either an elected executive or an appointed manager.

Under the county executive-council and council-manager form of government, the council serves as the legislative authority. The county manager is appointed by the county council while a county executive is an elected position.

Study committee members include: Brett Coombs, Robin Douglas, Eric Gumbrecht and Daniel Pacheco of Tooele City; Whitney Cook and Howard Murray of Grantsville City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Lake Point; Maria Sweeten, Erda; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; and Kent Sagers, Vernon.

Mitchell and Gumbrecht are the committee’s chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

The committee’s adopted timeline includes rank ordering the possible forms of government by Aug. 17 with identification of the two top forms of government by Sept. 9. The committee plans to have its final report ready by Jan. 10, 2018.

The study committee will meet April 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Department. The meetings are open to the public.