County, Grantsville end war over annexation

New agreement also settles dispute over water and sewer at Deseret Peak Complex ♦

Tooele County and Grantsville City have ended a long standing dispute over annexation and sewer service.

The Tooele County Commission reviewed a settlement agreement with Grantsville City during its meeting at the Tooele County Building on Tuesday night. The agreement ends a pair of lawsuits between Tooele County and Grantsville City over the annexation of Deseret Peak Complex, Utah Motorsports Campus, the Purple manufacturing facility, and sewer and water service to the area.

“After years of hard work and collaboration, I am optimistic that we have found the right path forward,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “The signing of this agreement signals a new day in which Tooele County and Grantsville City can put our differences aside and work together on our shared interests.”

In 2014, Grantsville City annexed Deseret Peak Complex, Utah Motorsports Campus, and the property east of Sheep Lane where Purple Inc. is located.

The annexation was initiated by the County Commission. The county owned both Deseret Peak and the Miller Motorsports Park at the time.

At the time of annexation, Grantsville City and Tooele County entered into an interlocal agreement for water and future sewer service for Deseret Peak. Grantsville had provided water to Deseret Peak since 2003.

In 2016, the Grantsville City Council rejected a request from Tooele County to remove the property from the city and return it to unincorporated status.

Grantsville City then filed litigation in 3rd District Court. The city claimed that the county breached the 2014 agreement. The county in turn filed a countersuit that claimed Grantsville had breached the agreement earlier and requested the court to order the “disconnection,” or de-annexation, of the property.

The new agreement. reviewed by the County Commission on Tuesday night, ends both lawsuits and forges a new interlocal cooperation agreement between the two government entities.

Under the agreement the County withdraws its challenge to the annexation of the property and acknowledges the property is under the jurisdiction of Grantsville.

After annexation, Grantsville zoned Deseret Peak Complex and UMC as commercial general. The Purple facility was designated as manufacturing-distribution. In the agreement Granstsville acknowledges that these zone designations allow for uses consistent with the current uses of the properties.

Grantsville also agrees not to initiate or solicit future annexation of property east of Sheep Lane between Erda Way and state Route 112. However, the agreement does allow Grantsville to consider annexation initiated by a property owner in that area.

In the agreement Grantsville agrees to delegate primary responsibility for law enforcement at Deseret Peak Complex to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement also calls for the county to process, issue, and enforce permits for all public events at Deseret Peak Complex.

Tooele County agrees to turn over all sewer and water infrastructure, easements, and certian water rights to Grantsville City, according to the agreement.

The County Commission held the first reading of the agreement at its meeting Tuesday night. Approval of the agreement is anticipated to happen at a future meeting of the County Commission, according to Tripp.

Grantsville City Council considered the same agreement during its meeting Wednesday night.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had our differences over the years,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. “That being said, we’ve worked hard to find consensus on these important issues. This agreement is evidence of our dedication to seeking a resolution that will benefit both of our constituencies.”