County grapples with ‘high-density’ Erda issues

At 12:30 a.m. today, the Tooele County Planning Commission delivered a split victory to a group of Erda citizens perturbed by four plans by two different developers to carve up Erda’s five-acre lot community into smaller parcels.

The planning commission voted to recommend that the county commission deny one of three rezone applications from Erda-based developer Joe White. They also voted to recommend denial of a rezone application from Boyd Anderson, for a development known as Shoshone Village, east of Bargain Buggys.

The planning commission voted not to recommend denial of the two other rezone requested by White.

The vote took place early Thursday morning as a five-and half-hour long planning commission meeting came to a close.

It took the planning commission over three hours to get to the four rezone requests on its agenda.

Earlier agenda items for the meeting that started at 7 p.m. Wednesday included staff reports and public hearings on a final plat approval for the fourth phase of a subdivision in Stansbury Park with 34 homes, a conditional use permit request from a property owner in Erda for a detached accessory housing unit, and a request from Kennecott Utah Copper for a planned community zone of its property north and east of Stansbury Park.

At 10:15 p.m., following a five-minute break, the planning commission resumed its meeting with Cameron Spencer, vice chairman, at the helm. Planning commission chairman Lynn Butterfield announced at the beginning of the meeting that due to a conflict of interest, he would recuse himself and leave the building for the last four rezone requests.

There were four public hearings remaining on the agenda.

Spencer announced that the public hearings for the four remaining rezone requests, which all involved rezoning parcels zoned RR-5 in Erda to higher density zones, would be combined into one hearing.

White had three rezone requests: one was to rezone 109 acres west of Droubay Road and north of Bryan Road from RR-5 to RR-1. White’s second request was to rezone 38 acres south of Excelsior Academy on Erda Way from RR-5 to R-1-10. The proposal was for 105 residences with a density of 2.77 homes per acre.

White’s third request was to rezone 156 acres south of the property involved in his second rezone request from RR-5 to R-1-10 to accommodate 422 homes on 10,000-square-foot lots on 97 acres with 59 acres of open space and infrastructure improvements.

The fourth rezone request included in the hearing was for the Shoshone Village Development east of Bargain Buggys, between state Route 36 and Droubay Road.

Shoshone Village’s developer is BRK & H, LLC, a Salt Lake City-based company that lists Val Staker and Jay Harwood as managers in their registration with the Utah Department of Commerce.

Shoshone Village’s developers wanted a rezone to allow 174 homes on 109 acres.

The Shoshone Village development had already been the subject of two public hearings held by the Tooele County Commission. The county commission is considering a development agreement for the project on a separate but simultaneous path as the planning commission’s consideration of the rezone request.

The county commission tabled a decision on the development agreement during its Tuesday night meeting.

Erda residents vociferously opposed Shoshone Village at the county commission’s public hearings.

Wednesday night’s public hearings were not any different.

The county planners recommended approval of the rezone requests, partly based on a finding that the requested densities were lower than the density recommended by the general plan.

Erda residents did not accept that analysis.

“Most of these proposed developments are completely out of character for the surrounding properties,” said Leanne Bedell, Erda. “I am particularly alarmed about the proposed Shoshone Village. This development is suburbia dropped right between five-acre parcels and my cousin’s hayfield.”

Terri Farley, Erda, suggested a better transition between five-acre lots and higher density areas.

“We need some balance and transition between communities,” she said. “I think that this is a stark contrast. It’s just throwing rural Erda upside down and whacking it on the head.”

Ray Stewart, Erda, agreed with Farley.

“This is not the vision of Erda,” he said. “You can’t have that kind of density next to five-acre lots. It is not an intelligent concept.”

Larry Stephens, Erda, was worried about the water supply.

“The water table is dropping,” he said. “What in the heck are we doing?”

Doug Buss, Erda, said he had heard the word “harmony” used a lot as the general plan was being discussed.

“There’s not a lot of harmonious people here,” he said. “Change the plan.”

Some of the speakers said they could support White’s projects, but not Shoshone Village.

“I can support Joe White’s rezones,” said Jack Peck, Erda. “He’s looking out for the country way of life, but [Shoshone Village] is not the country way of life.”

As the planning commission discussed the rezone requests following the public hearing, Paul Kunz, an alternate planning commission member seated to replace Lynn Butterfield, read from the general plan.

The general plan is “a guide for future use, not a legally binding document,” “growth should be based on available water,” growth should “preserve agricultural land,” and growth should be “tempered to fit in with surroundings,” were some of the phrases he read.

Kunz then made a motion to recommend denial of all three rezone applications because they do not comply with the general plan.

The audience erupted with applause and cheers that sounded as if the home team at a football game had scored a touchdown.

The planning commission took four separate votes on recommending denial of each of the four rezone requests.

The vote on White’s first request was 4-3 to recommend denial. The vote on White’s second request was 4-3 to not recommend denial. The vote on White’s third request was 4-3 to recommend denial. The vote on Shoshone Village was 5-2 to recommend denial.

The planning commission makes recommendations on rezone requests to the county commission. The county commission makes the final decision, according to state code.