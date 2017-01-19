County has had only 2 voluntary no-burn days so far this winter

Predicted rain and snow during the next several days should blow out inversion smog and improve air quality in Tooele Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tooele County residents continue to have a green light to use solid fuels such as coal and wood for home heating because of good air conditions. This winter there have been two voluntary no-burn days and zero mandatory no-burn days in the county.

Last winter, there were 17 volunteer no-burn days and nine mandatory no-burn days in the county, according to the Winter Air Quality Alert Program’s historical data.

Air quality was not as good on Wednesday and Thursday in Salt Lake County. Residents there faced a mandatory no-burn day on Wednesday and a voluntary no-burn day on Thursday.

On no-burn days, it is prohibited to use solid fuels, including: wood fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, charcoal grill, smokers and coal-burning stoves.

“With the good storms we’ve had so far this month, the air hasn’t been as bad in Tooele County as it has in Salt Lake County,” said Bo Call, air monitoring manager for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

He said air quality normally is only slightly better in Tooele County than Salt Lake County.

“When we get these inversions, the pollution doesn’t have anywhere to go,” Call said. “But when we get energy from storms it forces the inversion out. Typically, that’s the case anyway.”

Jeff Coombs, director of the Tooele County Health Department, said “Whenever we have an inversion, we have a pretty high risk that it will be a no-burn day.”

Local residents can quickly find out whether air quality is good enough to burn solid fuels by going to the county health department’s website at tooelehealth.org. Each day a two-day forecast is provided on air quality and burning restrictions.

Another information source is the DEQ’s air monitoring website at air.utah.gov. The Air Quality Index is updated hourly. It measures the amount of particulate matter called PM 2.5, which is a mixture of dust and soot particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less.

Exposure to small particles such as PM 2.5 can affect people’s lungs and heart, because the particles can get deep into the lungs and sometimes into the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

According to DEQ’s website, smoke exposure can also cause breathing issues, trigger asthma attacks and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The range of air quality extends from good, moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous. Solid fuel burning situations range from unrestricted action to voluntary action to mandatory action.

Unrestricted action allows the public to use solid fuels, but they should be used in a proper manner to reduce smoke emissions.

Voluntary action means the public should not use solid fuels. On a mandatory action day, it is prohibited to use solid fuels.

However, residents whose only source of heat is from burning solid fuels and who are registered on the state’s sole-source registry are exempt from mandatory no-burn days.

They are allowed to continue burning to heat their homes even during days of poor air quality without receiving citations from the state, according to state code.

People can register on the sole-source registry by going to DEQ’s website, Coombs said. Natural gas or propane stoves are allowed on no-burn days.

“We have not fined anyone yet this year for wood burning violations, but we have in past years,” said Jay Morris, Utah Division of Air Quality section manager. “We have not issued any citations in Tooele County.”

He said wood burning complaints are received by DAQ and by county health departments. County inspectors investigate all burning complaints in their jurisdiction.

If a resident is observed burning during a mandatory no-burn period by a county inspector, they are issued a citation by the state. A first time penalty is $25 or the resident can attend a class at DAQ about burning regulations.

If a second penalty is observed the penalty is increased to $75. Any additional penalties would be $299 each time burning is observed during a no-burn period.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter inversion is a meteorological event when the air close to the ground is colder than the air above it. The warm air acts as a lid, trapping pollution from wood fires, vehicles and industry close to the surface. The strength and duration of inversions can be increased in valleys surrounded by mountains.

No-burn days apply to residents of Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber counties. Tooele Valley is included on the list because it is currently listed as a nonattainment area for PM 2.5, meaning it falls short of the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The national standard for PM 2.5 is 35 micrograms per cubic meter, averaged over three years.

In March 2015 the Utah Legislature passed House Bill 396, which prohibits the state from enacting seasonal bans on all solid fuel burning. It also allows state residents whose only source of heat is solid fuels to burn during mandatory no-burn days.