County health department goes to weekly update report

15 positive cases found in parking lot testing ♦

The Tooele County Health Department changes their COVID-19 report cycle to a weekly report to coincide with the state’s weekly review and classification of COVID-19 status for counties.

The health department is also reporting results from last week’s mobile testing lab in the Tooele High School parking lot.

As of Oct. 19 , Tooele County has had a total 1,240 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Utah Department of Health.

There have been 58 hospitalizations and two deaths in the county.

It is unknown how many individuals are hospitalized currently.

On Oct. 15, Tooele County had 1,012 positive cases of the virus with 808 recovered cases, and 51 individuals who had received hospital care throughout the course of the pandemic, according to a situational report by Tooele County Health Department.

With the state’s new COVID-19 transmission index, the Tooele County Health Department made the decision to only release their situational report on Thursdays, instead of bi-weekly.

Changes to a county’s transmission index level — high, moderate, or low — will occur on a seven-day cycle. The Utah Department of Health will review the data each Wednesday and announce changes on Thursdays.

Updated information regarding current case counts can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov

Currently, Utah State has seen 95,562 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic with 980,659 individuals having been tested.

There have been 4,688 hospitalizations and 546 deaths.

The county with the most cases is Salt Lake County with 41,213 cases.

On Oct. 13, the Tooele County Health Department offered testing for students, staff, and parents at Tooele High School from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Results were back in 48 hours, according to the health department.

171 results have been analyzed and 10 are still pending.

According to health department officials, of the results, there were 15 positive cases and one inconclusive test.

This made the rate of positivity 8.77%, not including the pending results.

Based upon the birthdays of the participants, only three of those were in the high school age range.

Those who were tested at the event will be receiving email notifications shortly.