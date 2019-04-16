County health department honors volunteers and friends

April is also National Public Health Month ♦

In observance of national Public Health Month, the Tooele County Health Department held a ceremony to recognize two outstanding public health volunteers and two friends of public health.

The Health Department presented an outstanding volunteer award to Dr. Alma J. DeLaMare and Frank Reed in a gathering held at the Health Department building in Tooele City on Monday afternoon.

At the same gathering, the Health Department also presented the Friend of Public Health Award to local pharmacist Sheldon Birch and to Lisa Carpenter, a Tooele City deputy recorder.

DeLaMare’s award was posthumous, as the long-time Tooele County dentist passed away in March at the age of 94.

DeLaMare, who was born and raised in Tooele City, returned to Tooele after attending dental school in Cleveland, Ohio. He opened his dental practice on Aug. 9, 1955. He had a successful 36-year career before retiring in July 1991. He continued keeping up his dental skills donating his time to the Donated Dental Clinic in Salt Lake City and Healthy Smiles in Tooele.

Julie Shubert, DeLaMare’s daughter, accepted the award for her father.

Frank Reed has been a volunteer for Tooele County Health and Aging Services for the past five years as a senior transportation driver and a senior health insurance program counselor, assisting people with Medicare questions and enrollment.

Reed donates an average of 16 hours a month driving older adults to Salt Lake City for medical appointments. The volunteer medical transportation program to Salt Lake City is strictly run by volunteers, so his commitment to the program allows more older adults to make their medical appointments, according to his nomination for Outstanding Volunteer.

“Frank donated over 150 hours, in 2018, to older adults needing assistance with Medicare enrollment, resolving Medicare billing issues and assistance completing lower prescription drug cost applications. Frank is a person we can call when we need additional help and willing to donate extra time. We are grateful for his dedication and the tremendous benefit he gives to older adults in our community,” reads his citation.

Birch is a pharmacist and business owner of three independent pharmacies in Tooele County.

The nomination for Birch as a Friend of Public Health reads, “He has partnered with the Tooele County Health Department to reduce obesity and obesity related disease as well as works to reduce prescription drug misuse, abuse, and overdose. …

“Sheldon’s pharmacies were the first to train staff and offer the National Diabetes Prevention Program to our community. He was the first to offer med syncing in our county to support better medication adherence. He hired a dietitian who offers diabetes education, self-management classes, and support groups. Sheldon and his staff offered free A1C and blood glucose screenings to identify patients at risk of diabetes. …

“Sheldon Birch was an integral part of our development of the Community Opioid Crisis Response Plan. He attended a full day training as part of our Tooele Opioid Crisis Response team training.”

Carpenter is a business licensing specialist in Tooele City’s recorder’s office. She has developed a working relationship with the County Health Department that has benefited the community, according to her Friend of Public Health nomination.

“She ensures new businesses are properly permitted with the Health Department before she issues a business license. Because of Lisa, we have learned about many body art establishments, massage establishments, and restaurants that may or may not have contacted us and need to. She has gone above and beyond by educating herself in the regulations we follow. … It means a lot that she takes the public health regulations seriously and knows that our department is an essential step in getting these establishments going in our community,” reads her Friend of Public Health nomination.

The goal of public health is to promote and protect the health of people and the communities they live in, according to Amy Bate, public information officer for the County Health Department.

“While a doctor treats people who are sick, those of us working in public health try to prevent people from getting sick or injured in the first place,” Bate said. “We also promote wellness by encouraging healthy behaviors.”

The public health movement is credited with adding 25 years to the life expectancy of people in the United States, according to Bate.

Over the years since the inception of public health, many people have forgotten the contributions public health has made to society. During April, National Public Health Month, local public health agencies try to draw attention to the accomplishment of public health, according to Bate.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 10 great achievements in public health during the 20th century, such as: immunizations, motor vehicle safety, workplace safety, control of infectious disease, declines in death from heart disease and stroke, safer and healthier food, healthier babies and mothers, family planning, fluoridation of drinking water, and recognition of tobacco as a health hazard.