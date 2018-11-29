County health will expand efforts to curtail opioid abuse

Tooele County will be part of a continuing statewide effort to confront the opioid abuse crisis.

A recent study concluded that the use of opioids and heroin in Tooele County remains a critical health crisis and the need to develop programs to battle the crisis is significant.

Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department, said the department received a $35,000 grant to formulate a plan to deal with the crisis. She said once the plan is formulated, it will be shared with the public.

“Our responsibilities include sending a team of three-to-eight individuals to attend Utah Department of Health training on opioid overdose preparedness,” Bate said. The first training class is set for Dec. 11.

She said the contract associated with the grant is called the Tooele County Health Department – Public Health Crisis Response – 2018 Opioid Crisis Cooperative.

Tooele County is being asked by the state to join in on efforts to improve the capacity to rapidly respond to the opioid overdose crisis by improving data collection and providing prevention programs.

Bate said the state will implement an opioid dashboard online to provide updated information about the opioid situation throughout the state to educate the public. California is one state that uses an opioid overdose surveillance dashboard to help it with its drug overdose prevention program.

Also part of the grant money will be used to bring together community partners to develop an opioid crisis response plan.

Three phases of the plan include: 1. Conducting outreach and corollary services that are attached with syringe service programs. 2. In coordination with relevant partners, ensure that first responders have adequate naloxone training and awareness. 3. Ensure pharmacists and others are prepared to educate about naloxone.

Dr. John Contreras, director of the Master of Public Health program at Westminster College, and student Mikayla Holt, reviewed information from an opioid addiction study conducted in Tooele County this year during the Tooele County Board of Health meeting Tuesday night.

The study included interviews with active users, former users and family members of users for a total of 25 interviewers.

“Before we started, Mikayla looked at literature and wrote a paper on opioid abuse,” Contreras said. “But what made the study unique in Tooele County is that all the focus groups agreed that going to jail for at least three months was the only intervention for users. But we can’t just throw everybody in jail for three months. We need to find another method of intervention.”

Contreras said interviewees used the phrase “chasing the high” when explaining their need for opioids. He said users said they were “numb” to all the consequences of their addiction while chasing the high.

Statistics show that Utah ranks fourth in the nation in the percentage of opioid deaths, and Tooele County ranks third in the state in percentage of overdose deaths.

The rate of opioid deaths in Tooele County is 33.6 per 100,000 people. This is higher than the state average, which is 22.29 per 100,000 people. The 2016 national average was 19 per 100,000 people.