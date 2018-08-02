County holds off Serviceberry Road decision

ATV riders and Ophir residents claim public access; landowners say it’s private ♦

There is a road up Serviceberry Canyon near Ophir.

That’s about all people could agree on at a public hearing on Serviceberry Canyon Road held by the Tooele County Commission Tuesday night during a special meeting at the county building.

Serviceberry Canyon Road climbs the west wall of Ophir Canyon. It starts north of Ophir, near where Ophir Canyon Road turns from pavement to dirt. It heads northwest up for approximately two miles. After a few switchbacks, it reaches a saddle below Commadore Peak and joins with Tooele County’s Jacob City Loop Trail.

If deemed a public road, Serviceberry Canyon Road would connect the Jacob City Loop Trail with the Lion Hill Loop Trail, two popular trails of the county’s trail system, at the campground in Ophir Canyon.

According to Leo Ault, the principal landowner of property traversed by Serviceberry Canyon Road, the road is and always has been a gated private road. However, 10 years ago he agreed with the county to allow limited access for hikers and horseback riders.

But all-terrain vehicle riders across the state and some Ophir residents claim that Serviceberry Canyon Road is a public road and that the landowners have illegally blocked it.

“This was settled in 2009 by the commissioners,” said Virginia Adamson Ault. “This has never been a trail or road ever. Sixty-five years ago when I married my husband, we had our sheep in this area. I would help him gather the sheep clear up to Halls Basin. There was never a road until 1972 when a gentleman, a miner, built a crude road up there. … The man who built the road put up a gate.”

Ault said members of her family met with all three county commissioners and the sheriff and went up and looked at the Ault’s property in 2009 because ATV riders had been making all kinds of trails on their property.

“It was a done deal in 2009,” Ault said. “The county put up the horse gate and the signs.”

Bud Bruening, president of UTV Utah, read from the 2009 ordinance that closed certain roads in the Ophir area. Serviceberry Canyon Road was not one of them.

“Serviceberry Road is not mentioned in the minutes and is not mentioned in the ordinance,” Bruening said. “For some reason in 2011, Commissioner Jerry Hurst went on and wrote a little addendum without following the proper procedures of closing a road, which requires a majority vote of the commissioners. … Somehow an additional map in 2011, that wasn’t on the agenda in 2009, made its way and was recorded by the county clerk and it included Serviceberry Road. So we got a commissioner that took it upon himself to go in an re-record and add a road that was not discussed in the meeting.”

Matt Westridge, of Roy, Utah, and president of Utah 4-Wheel Drive Association, said closing Serviceberry Road would not be a good thing for Tooele County.

“Off road and ATV communities have been riding up there for decades,” he said.

One speaker said he found an 1867 map that shows Serviceberry Road. Another speaker said he had personally traveled Serviceberry Canyon Road in the 50s, 60s,and 70s. Another said there was no road in the area until the 1980s when mining started. Another said the road exists on maps, but it is part of a private patented mine claim.

Randy Hunt, who lives in Tooele but has a second home in Ophir Canyon, said that closing Serviceberry Canyon Road would deadlock other public property.

“It [Serviceberry Canyon Road] has been open for 20 years,” Hunt said.

Tom Slade, a Stansbury Park resident who has worked in mining for 50 years, said he has done work in the Ophir area. He said he always found a gate with a no trespassing sign on Serviceberry Canyon Road.

“That road has always been maintained by the private owner,” he said. “The county doesn’t have the right to take the private citizen’s rights away from him.”

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included an item for a decision on access to Serviceberry Road. It did not indicate what kind of action the commission was considering.

“Let’s go ahead and take the information gathered and look at the documents and make a decision in our next meeting on August 7,” said Commissioner Myron Bateman.

The county commission voted unanimously to table a decision on Serviceberry Canyon Road until Aug. 7.