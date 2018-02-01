County home prices take another big jump in 2017

The median price of a home sold in Tooele County reached $227,000 in 2017, a 10.7-percent increase from 2016, according to data from the Wasatch Front Regional Multiple Listing Service.

That marks the sixth consecutive year home sales prices have increased in the county.

The demand for homes still exceeds the supply in Tooele County, driving prices up, according to Mindy Barnes, president of the Tooele County Association of Realtors and an agent with Equity Real Estate.

“The inventory of homes for sale is still low,” she said. “We have more buyers than homes.”

While the low inventory of homes has caused prices to go up, the lack of inventory is to blame for a slight downturn in the number of homes sold throughout the county in 2017, according to Barnes.

“We can’t sell homes if we don’t have them to sell,” she said.

The number of home sold in Tooele County in 2017 dropped to 1,361 from 1,426 in 2016, a 4.6-percent decline. It was the first decline in home sales in the county in six years.

“There are some buyers that look for a home, but they don’t need to have a new home right now,” Barnes said. “If they don’t see what they want, they wait.”

The Tooele County market needs more homes for first-time buyers in the $150,000 range, according to Vicki Griffith, broker with Tooele City-based Premier Utah Real Estate.

“We have a demand for, but very little supply of, small homes for young couples just starting out life together,” Griffith said. “They could maybe finish their basements and do other improvements and eventually sell the homes with increased value and move up to a new home as their family grows. And there still are no money down loan programs available to help them.”

The price range with the largest amount of homes sold in 2017 in Tooele County was from $200,000 to $249,999 with 415 homes sold, or 29 percent of all homes sold. The second highest price range was $150,000 to $199,999 with 317 homes sold, or 22 percent of all homes sold.

There were 116 homes sold at or below $150,000, or 8.1 percent of all home sold.

Although home prices were up and total sales were down in 2017, the average number of days on the market for a home dropped from 19 in 2016 to 14 in 2017. That is considerably shorter than the 85 days of 2011.

The shorter days on the market is also a product of high demand and low supply, according to both Barnes and Griffith.

Both real estate professionals report receiving multiple offers shortly after a home is listed for sale.

“It’s not unusual to get an offer the first day a home is listed,” Griffith said.

Driving the days on the market down for 2017 were the months of April through July, when homes for sale were on the market for an average of eight days.

“The summer months are usually the busiest months for home sales,” Barnes aid. “Many people wait until school is out before they move.”

Without the four months of single-digit days on the market, the average days on the market for the rest of 2017 in Tooele County was 20 days, still below the 30 days that some real estate agents consider to be a good market.

Predicting the future is hard to do in real estate, according to Barnes. However, she ventured to predict that the market may level off in 2018.

“We may see home prices level off a little as the market balances out,” she said.

Forbes predicts that Utah will have the second highest increase in home prices in 2018 at 5.7 percent, compared to its nationwide forecast of a 2-percent home price increase.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s nationwide financial forecast predicts 2018 will be a good year for the home sales market, even with an expected increase in the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate.

Barnes said that a small increase in the mortgage rate usually gets more buyers into the market.

“Some people watch the rate and when it starts to go up, they get into the market to buy a home before the rate goes higher,” she said. “Even with an increase, the mortgage rate is expected to remain relatively low in 2018, making it a good time to buy with low interest rates and a good time to sell with prices leveling off.”