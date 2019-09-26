County hosts meeting caused by complaints against group home

It is a normal home on a 5-acre lot in a residential development in East Erda. Drive by it on an afternoon and it looks just like any other home in the area.

But since 2015 it has been a residential treatment facility for up to 12 adolescent boys. According to the website of Live for Life Utah, the organization that operates the facility: “By focusing on our residents’ mental health needs, we ultimately aim to produce emotional stability and behavioral changes that decrease their criminogenic risk.”

Some neighborhood residents are tired of incidents of verbal threats, property damage, and other incidents of intimidating behavior after four years, according to Kelli McFadden, who lives across the street from the home.

Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas brought representatives of the home and the neighborhood together in the Tooele County Building’s basement auditorium on Tuesday night.

The first thing Thomas told the group was that according to the Tooele County Attorney, the Federal Fair Housing Act prevents the county from closing down the home.

“We do need to strengthen the community and figure out a way forward,” he said.

Dan MacDonald, an Alpine-based attorney who specializes in fair housing and group homes, and also represents Live for Life, agreed with Thomas about the Federal Fair Housing Act.

Asked to cite chapter and verse, he did.

“The boys fit the definition of handicap — 42 USC 3604 — the Fair Housing Act. You can look it up,” he said.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits municipalities and other local government entities from making zoning or land use decisions or implementing land use policies that exclude or otherwise discriminate against individuals with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.

In addition to the Fair Housing Act, Tooele County Land Use Ordinance at the time the home was acquired contained no limit on the number of unrelated people who could live in one house. There was also a provision in the county code that allowed residential treatment facilities for people with a disability as a permitted use in any residential area, MacDonald said.

McFadden said in early September, youth from the home sat on a park bench in the home’s front yard and told her that they would burn her house down, hurt her anaimals, gang rape her and invite their “home boys from West Valley City to finish the job.”

“We are tired,” McFadden said.

McFadden said she appreciates the response made by the sheriff and his deputies, but is concerned that responding to incidents at the home is taking deputies time away from the community.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said the sheriff’s office has received 57 calls related to the home since 2016, but many of those calls are duplicate calls about the same incident.

“The vast majority, 10-1, are for a runaway,” he said.

According to Live for Life’s website, the organization doesn’t admit clients who exhibit highly sexualized behaviors and have been deemed a high risk for sexually acting out. Live for Life also doesn’t admit clients who have been shown to be an imminent threat to society or who are believed by the organization to be in need of a secure facility.

Troy Shaw, executive director Live for Life, told the group of around 40 residents at Tuesday night’s meeting that each case is reviewed by a clinical process that involves a clinician and caseworkers. A judge also has to sign off on the placement, he said.

“A home-based treatment program has been determined to be the best option for these youth,” Shaw said.

The home is not a lockdown facility and the workers cannot prevent the boys from leaving the property. However, with a pick up order from a caseworker a sheriff’s deputy may pick up a stray youth, according to Shaw.

Upon receiving notice of problem behaviors the youth involved have been removed from the home and not returned, according to Shaw.

Thomas said the meeting helped bring the two parties together. He listed some of the meeting’s outcomes.

“The parties indicated an interest in holding regular meetings,” Thomas said. “The county will continue to provide a meeting space for them. One of the residents volunteered to be a liaison between the home and the community. They also talked about using a group text or other method of notification between the home and the community and the social worker talked about involving community members in activities at the home.”

McFadden said she’s not sure that the meeting accomplished very much.

“The social worker sounded like she really cares about the kids,” she said. “But we will have to see what comes next.