Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The Stockton Fire Department burns a vacant home, as part of a training exercise which involved pumping, hose time and protecting nearby trees.

May 13, 2021
County inks deal for fire service in south county

Agreement to fill gap while county organizes new fire district 

The Tooele County Council discussed an agreement with Stockton City to provide fire and other emergency protection services to areas in south Tooele County outside the boundaries of existing fire departments.

The discussion took place during the County Council’s May 11 work session meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The agreement would be good for two years and may be renewed for another year.

The county has discussed organizing a special service district, much like the North Tooele Fire Department, for south Tooele County, but that process may take three years to complete, according to County Council member Scott Wardle.

The process requires a public hearing, a vote by the County Council,a  public vote in the proposed service area, organization of a governing board, and recruitment of personnel.

In the meantime, if the County Council approves the agreement, the Stockton Fire Volunteer Department will provide fire protection for the 400 commercial and residential buildings in the area covered by the agreement.

For their services the town of Stockton will receive $41,600 from the county for each of the years the agreement is in effect. In addition the town of Stockton will receive up to $20,000 each year. The exact amount will depend on the level of preparedness, training, equipment, capability and response of the Stockton Fire Department.

The town of Stockton also agrees to maintain their current general fund allocation for their fire department of at least $25,000 each year.

The county may use American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds from the federal government to pay for the agreement.

The County Council agreed to put the agreement on the agenda for their next business meeting.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top