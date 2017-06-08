County inks deal, OKs funds for Country Fan Fest concert

Tourism funds approved for advertising and rental fees ♦

Tooele County officials have signed a contract with Country Fan Fest for the use of Deseret Peak Complex for their third summer country music festival in the county.

The Tooele County Commission approved the rental agreement and authorized the use of tourism funds for the 2017 Country Fan Fest at their Tuesday night meeting.

Country Fan Fest will pay Tooele County $49,500 for the use of facilities at Deseret Peak during the four-day festival, which will run July 27-30.

In addition to the $49,500 rental, Country Fan Fest will also reimburse the county for employee expenses related to services specifically for the festival, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

The agreement also allows Tooele County to set up, operate, and keep all proceeds from a beer trailer near the EnergySolutions Aquatic Center.

The $49,500 rental fee is the same amount as what Fan Fest paid in 2016. The rental fee is based on the standard published rental rates for Deseret Peak Complex.

Fan Fest paid the county $65,000 for their first festival in 20015, but reduced their footprint at the complex for the 2016 festival, resulting in a lower rental fee, according to Milne.

The 2017 rental agreement calls for Fan Fest to use the complex’s ticket center, convention area, baseball field, soccer complex, aquatic center, football fields, paved parking, south 200 acres, and RV spots with lawn.

The county commission also approved the release of $144,000 in tourism funds for Fan Fest. Half of those funds came from a state tourism board-matching grant. The other half are county tourism tax funds. The $144,000 is to be used for out of state advertising, Milne said.

In addition to the $144,000, the county commission also approved a grant of up to $65,000 for Fan Fest from the county tourism fund. The $65,000 will used to pay the rent on Deseret Peak Complex and any county employee expenses relating to the use of the complex, according to Milne.

The county’s tourism advisory board has routinely approved the use of tourism funds to pay the rental fee for groups using county owned facilities for tourism events, according to Milne.

The county’s Tourism Tax Advisory Board recommended approval of the $65,000 grant.

The rental agreement allows Country Fan Fest to begin set up on July 20. It also gives Fan Fest up to four days after the festival to restore the facility to its original condition, minus normal wear and tear.

Fan Fest officials have coordinated their take down schedule with the Tooele County Fair, which is the weekend after Fan Fest, to avoid any conflict, according to Bracken Hudson, vice president of Country Fan Fest.

Tooele County has also committed to Country Fan Fest’s owners that the county will spend up to $200,000 for improvements to Deseret Peak Complex. Those improvements will include the purchase of canopies, an information technology upgrade, a power upgrade, and the purchase of portable variable message signs.

“It just makes sense to put in these upgrades ourselves instead of giving Country Fan Fest tourism money each year for temporary solutions to these needs,” Milne said. “Especially since we are trying to get Country Fan Fest to sign a multi-year agreement along with wanting to use the venue for other concerts and activities.”

Country Fan Fest has already announced performers for the four-day festival.

One local group, Carver Louis and the Old Lincoln Highway Band, is included in the line up for the Thursday night campground stage.

Other artists performing for Fan Fest include: Thomas Rhett, Billy Currington, Old Dominion, Dan+Shay, Jo Dee Messina, Tucker Beathard, Olivia Lane, Ned Ledoux, Brooke Eden, Lanco, Blackhawk, Royal Bliss, Charely Jenkins, Kaleb Austin, Scotty Mac Band, The Wayne Hoskins Band, Jagertown, and School of Rock.