County jail inmates charged with prohibited items

Three inmates at the Tooele County Detention Center face a felony charge after deputies discovered medication that was not prescribed to the occupants in a cell.

Isaia Smith, 33, of West Valley City; James McGregor, 42, of Salt Lake City; and Jacob Laroque, 29, of Tooele, are each charged with a single count of third-degree felony items prohibited in a correctional facility.

A pair of corrections deputies at the county jail did a walkthrough of Smith and McGregor’s cell while they were let out into the recreation yard on June 15, according to a probable cause statement. Under the top bunk, which the deputies said was used by McGregor, they found two soda bottles with an orange liquid and pieces of fruit and other material floating in it.

The deputies determined the liquid was hooch, a homemade liquor made by inmates at correctional facilities, the statement said. During a continuation of the search, corrections deputies found a small baggie with a white, oval-shaped pill and white powder, which appeared to be crushed medication.

The corrections deputies also found a folded piece of paper with a white pill inside, and all of the pills were taken as evidence, along with other items of contraband, the statement said.

Investigators were assisted by medical staff, who determined what the pills were and that neither Smith nor McGregor had been prescribed the medication, according to the probable cause statement. Laroque and another inmate were determined to be the only inmates in the housing who had a prescription for the pills.

When McGregor was interviewed by investigators, he said Smith had found the pills earlier in the day in the shower, the statement said. McGregor said they didn’t notify staff or turn in the pills because they didn’t know what they were.

McGregor wouldn’t give investigators a definitive answer on the number of pills but admitted to having had the hooch for two or three days, according to the probable cause statement.

When Smith was interviewed, he corroborated McGregor’s story about where the pills were found and why they weren’t turned in, the statement said.

Laroque said Smith and McGregor got the medication from deputies, whom he claimed were giving it away, the statement said. When assured that wasn’t the case, Laroque stuck with his story that deputies were giving his meds to someone else.

Corrections deputies reviewed surveillance footage from about a half hour before Smith and McGregor’s cell was searched. It showed Smith bending over to pick something up outside Laroque’s cell, while Laroque appeared to push something under the door, the statement said. After retrieving the item, the footage showed Smith walking away.

McGregor and Laroque were appointed counsel and scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference on July 2 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates at their initial appearances on Monday. Smith’s initial appearance was delayed until July 8 at 10:30 a.m. before Bates.