County jobless rate climbs to 3.7 percent

Unemployment in Tooele County rose slightly in April, but the county’s economy continued to grow with more locally available jobs.

The unemployment rate in Tooele County was 3.7 percent in April 2017, up from 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent in February and March 2017, respectively, according to data released last week from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

However, the number of non-farm jobs in the county continued a two-year upward trend.

The April 2017 job count in Tooele County was 16,530, which is up 878 jobs, or a 5.6 percent growth rate, compared to April 2016.

Jobs in Tooele County dipped to a low of 14,824 in April 2014. The previous high was 16,225, which was set in June 2011.

The slight rise in Tooele County’s unemployment rate may be due to workers, encouraged by the growing economy, reentering the workforce, according to DWS economists.

“Utah’s labor market continues to grow at a healthy pace,” said Carrie Mayne, chief economist for DWS. “New entrants to the state’s labor force continue to be hired by employers who are adding jobs and expanding their economic footprint.”

Industries in Tooele County with the highest job growth rate in April 2017 were information services, financial activities, education, and health and social services, according to DWS.

“The U.S. Defense Department is a significant employer in the county, and it was the driving factor behind the job losses of 2011 through 2014,” read the report.

The report continued, “The private sector is now the powerful creator of the past year.”

Tooele County’s labor participation rate — the number of people either employed or looking for work as a percentage of the total population 18 years of age or older — was at 70.3 percent in April 2017.

That is slightly higher than the statewide labor participation rate of 70 percent. The national labor participation rate was 65.9 percent.

Nationwide, the labor force participation rate from 2006 to 2016 hovered between 62 and 67 percent, with a declining trend since 2009.

The decline has been due to labor force trends such as retiring baby boomers, a decline in the number of working women, and more people attending college instead of working, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Utah counties with the lowest unemployment rate for April 2017 were Cache, Morgan, Summit, Utah and Wasatch counties with 2.9 percent. The Utah counties with the highest unemployment rate for April 2017 were Garfield and Wayne counties at 7.5 percent.

The state unemployment rate for April 2017 was 3.1 percent. The national unemployment rate for April 2017 was 4.4 percent.