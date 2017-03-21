County keeping watchful eye on possible flooding

Area teens help fill sandbags that will be distributed across county ♦

It’s Friday morning and a group of 10 volunteers are hard at work, using shovels and scoops to fill dozens of sandbags.

The friends and family of Jared Swasey, 16, are assisting the teen on his Eagle Scout project, which involves filling hundreds of sand bags. Swasey and his volunteers built sandbag filling stations from PVC pipe and wood that allow six sandbags to be filled at once, based on designs from the state and with supplies from Tooele County Emergency Management.

The sand bags will join the collection being gathered by TCEM in case of spring flooding following a wet winter. When he was approached about the possibility of building the stations and filling the sandbags for his scout project, Swasey was quick to agree.

“I don’t want flooding going in the town where I grew up, so I said I’m on board,” he said.

Swasey and his crew were set to bag a dump truck load of sand, under the supervision of TCEM staff. TCEM director Bucky Whitehouse said the sandbags would be positioned throughout the county, including in Wendover and Terra, to allow a quick response should flooding occur.

Whitehouse said the channels and pathways for the spring runoff from the mountains have been cleared out and are ready to go, but no water has been seen in any of those channels at this point.

“We typically don’t see peak runoff until the end of the month,” Whitehouse said.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Brian McInerney released a video briefing on Tooele County’s current hydrology situation, available on tcem.org. The briefing found the county still has about three inches of absorption available in the soil.

McInerney said that the above average temperatures since mid-February have caused much of snowpack below 7,000 feet to melt and run off, with the county about a month ahead of schedule. If the heat continues, most of the melting snow pack could be lost through evaporation and transpiration.

“We’ll have to see how the weather goes,” McInerney said. “Cold and wet … we could have some issues. But warm and dry, we’ll have a nice run off, we shouldn’t have any issues in the Tooele Valley, but we’re waiting to see how this shakes out.”