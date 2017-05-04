County leads state list in opioid deaths

Tooele County leads Utah in opioid deaths per capita, according to a new report released by the state.

The Opioid Misuse and Abuse Needs Assessment shows the county had 39 opioid deaths during 2014 and 2015 per 100,000 population, followed by the Four Corners Health District at 33.92 deaths.

The Four Corners Health District includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Wasatch County ranked third with 28.63 deaths and Salt Lake County fourth with 24.68 deaths per capita.

The report was compiled by the Utah Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

Also according to the report, Tooele County ranked third in emergency room visits associated with opioid abuse at 83.5 visits per 100,000 population during 2014-15 while Four Corners ranked first in emergency room visits with Wasatch County second and Salt Lake County fourth.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to see data specific to opioid deaths and emergency department encounters,” said Amy Bate, public information officer with the Tooele County Health Department.

“The Utah Department of Health houses a robust database that houses both mortality data and emergency department encounters data from which the data presented in this report was queried,” she said.

Jeff Coombs, director of the Tooele County Health Department, stressed the extreme dangers of opioid abuse.

“The dangers of opioids are clear — drug tolerance, physical dependency, addiction, abuse, overdose and death,” he said. “It’s time to stop the opidemic.”

Opioids are highly addictive narcotic substances commonly prescribed to treat pain,” according opidemic.org. Common opioids include Oxycodone, Acetaminophe, Hydrocodone, Codeine and others.

“Our bodies begin to build a tolerance for opioids, meaning we have to take more to get the same effect,” according to the website. “People taking opioids for chronic pain are especially at risk because tolerance continues to grow even after the maximum dose has been reached.”

Eighty percent of heroin users started with prescription opioids, according to opidemic.org. The website revealed that six Utahns die every week from opioid overdose, and Utah has the seventh highest drug overdose rate in the United States.

The Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health received federal funding to address the opioid abuse crisis.

“Tooele County received a grant last year called the Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Grant,” Bate said. “It was for $188,826 to be divided over a four-year period, approximately $47,206.50 per year.”

The primary goals of the grant are to prevent/reduce opioid misuse, reduce overdose deaths, expand access to evidence-based treatment and promote recovery,” according to the report.

The report also tracked about 63 smaller areas in the state based on an opioid mortality and index score. Tooele County ranked seventh on the list. The top 10 on the list included downtown Ogden as first, followed by Carbon-Emery counties, South Salt Lake, Murray, Glendale, Riverdale, Tooele County, Taylorsville east/Murray west, Midvale and northeast West Jordan.

Demographics of opioid users in Tooele County were compiled by Valley Mental Health and included in the report.

The report showed 56.6 percent of opioid users were male, and 43.4 percent were female. Statistics showed 37.7 percent were in the 25-to-34 year old age group, followed by 18-to-24 years old (27.4 percent); 35-to-44 years old (22.6 percent); and 45-to-64 years old (12.3 percent).

Opidemic.org lists six items people can do to reduce the opioid crisis in Utah:

• First, steer clear of unused meds. Don’t keep leftover pills you don’t need.

• Second, avoid taking more than needed. Opioids aren’t like antibiotics. You do not need to finish your prescription.

• Third, never share painkillers. By sharing your prescription, you may think you are helping out, but you could be leading someone down a dangerous path.

• Fourth, get rid of unused meds. Don’t keep leftover pills you don’t need.

• Fifth, reach out. Addiction is a disease that needs treatment.

• Sixth, carry naloxone. If you or someone you know is taking opioids, their life is at risk. Keep naloxone close and know the signs of an overdose.

Those signs include: small, pinpoint pupils; blue/purple fingernails and lips; won’t wake up, limp body; shallow or stopped breathing; faint heartbeat; and gurgling, choking noise.