County limits lot sizes for new subdivisions

Developers in unincorporated Tooele Valley now face a five-acre minimum lot size for new subdivisions, unless they can find a way to treat wastewater other than conventional septic tanks.

Too many septic systems in the valley will destroy groundwater quality, according to consultants hired by the Tooele County Health Department.

Health department officials presented information on the future of wastewater in Tooele County to the county commission and planning commission in separate meetings this week.

“Local health departments have the primary responsibility for assuring that proposed individual wastewater systems, including septic tanks and leach field systems, will not have an adverse impact upon water quality,” said Bryan Slade, the county health department’s environmental health director.

A 1998 study by the Utah Geological Survey found that Tooele Valley should not exceed 3,000 septic systems. At the time there were 800 in the valley.

The number of septic systems in Tooele Valley grew to around 2,300 by 2016, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

Hansen, Allen and Luce, a Midvale-based engineering firm specializing in water resources, completed a more recent study on septic tank density in Tooele County in 2016.

HAL used nitrate levels as an indicator of the impact of human activity on water quality. They took random samples from 55 different private and public wells in Tooele Valley.

Nitrate levels were found to range from 0.7 milligrams per liter in Lake Point to 4.8 milligrams per liter in Erda.

While the threshold for nitrate contamination for safe drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, HAL recommended a lower risk of contamination at 6 milligrams per liter, according to Slade.

“It is very difficult and expensive to treat groundwater for nitrate contamination,” he said.

Nitrate contamination in groundwater is generally the result of septic systems and fertilizer. Blue baby syndrome, the inability of hemoglobin to release oxygen to body tissues in infants, has been linked to nitrate contamination, according to Slade.

To minimize the risk of contamination of groundwater, the HAL study recommended a septic tank density of no more than one septic tank per five acres for East Erda, Erda/Lincoln, and West Erda areas. They recommend a density of no more than six acres per septic system in Lake Point.

In March 2017 the Tooele County Board of Health approved a policy for all new proposed subdivisions in Tooele Valley that want to use conventional septic systems must have a minimum lot size of 5 acres.

However there are some problems with 5-acre lot sizes, according to Slade.

“Most 5-acre lots get water from individual wells, but drilling more wells increases the chance of nitrate contamination,” he said. “And building public water systems for 5-acre lots can be impractical.”

To accommodate anticipated growth in Tooele Valley, the county commission contracted with HAL in May 2016 to study the possibilities of a regional wastewater solution for northern Tooele Valley. The study was completed in March 2017.

The study recommended that Stansbury Park Improvement District receive wastewater from unincorporated Tooele Valley.

“So far, SPID has said they are willing to work with us, as long as their current users don’t have to pay for it,” Slade said.

According to the study, SPID officials recognized that a regional water system would help protect their water sources in Erda.

The study recommended that new connections to SPID pay for capital investment through one-time connection or impact fees and pay monthly fees to cover operational costs.

The county commission is still looking at options for a legal entity to finance and carry out the regional plan outlined in the study, according to Bateman.

Alternatives for financing the regional system include expanding SPID’s boundary, creating a new special service district for northern Tooele Valley that would manage the conveyance system (sewer pipes) and contract with SPID for treatment, or the creation of a special assessment area for sewer service, Bateman said.

The study identifies two initial projects that would bring three major users online and help pay for lines that new developments could tie into, according to Bateman.

Those projects include a primary collector sewer north from 1200 W. Erda Way to connect with an existing lagoon inlet. The second suggested initial project is connecting the proposed 1200 West sewer line with Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus.

These two projects would allow for Deseret Peak/UMC, Excelsior Academy, and a new LDS church on Erda Way to be connected to the new regional system, according to Bateman.

The study provides a $30.6 million preliminary cost estimate for the 50-year build out of the regional plan. Included in that estimate are the two initial projects — 1200 West/Erda Way and Deseret Peak/UMC — at an estimated cost of $5.7 million.

“We want to take time to do this right,” Bateman said. “We want to protect our water sources in the valley, while accommodating growth and doing what is best value for our property owners and taxpayers.”