County looks at request for rezone of Erda property

Appeal of previous land use decision still under consideration ♦

The Tooele County Commission reviewed a new rezone request for property in Erda during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The County Commission has already seen at least two other requests for land use decisions for the same property during the last two years.

Local developer Joe White filed a request to rezone approximately 108 acres north of Bryan Road and west of Droubay Road from RR-5 to RR-1.

The property is currently undeveloped, and appears to have been used for various agricultural purposes over the years, according to Tooele County planning staff.

White’s new plan for the property includes 70 units dispersed over 80% of the property with the smallest residential lot size of 1.25 acres. The plans also show 8.1 acres of parks and 13.5 acres of roads.

White’s rezone request was heard by the Tooele County Planning Commission on May 1, 2019.

They recommended approval with the zoning condition recommended by planning staff to limit the density to 1 dwelling unit per 1.55 acres or 70 units total.

When the public hearing was held during the planning commission meeting, public comments were made about septic systems and neighbors potentially complaining about animals.

There were also major concerns with water, and wells going down.

Concerns were expressed about increased traffic and the effect on the community, including losing the country feel, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

White informed the county planning staff that he is proposing to mitigate the water and sewer concerns with the installation of water and sewer infrastructure on the property, Miller said.

In addition to the sewer, water, and loss of rural feel, Erda residents said they felt that the applicant had skirted the referendum process, and felt lied to, according to Miller.

White had a previous request to rezone this property approved by the Tooele County Commission on October 16, 2018.

After receiving approval, the rezone was the subject of a referendum petition. White requested that the County Commission repeal the rezone. This was approved by the County Commission in December 2018.

The planning commission approved a Planned Unit Development – Conditional Use Permit application from Joe White for the same property during its Sept. 4 meeting. The PUD-CUP plan called for 112 homes on a total of 113 acres. The site plan showed 76 lots of approximately one-half acre, 33 lots of 1-acre or larger, and three lots of one-third acre, with three agricultural preservation parcels totaling 19 acres and a 2-acre park.

The Tooele County Commission heard an appeal of the planning commission’s approval of White’s PUD-CUP during their Nov. 19, 2019 meeting.

They have not issued a finding on that appeal.

The County Commission considered White’s latest proposal as a first reading during their meeting on Tuesday night. A second reading and vote may come as early as the next scheduled county commission meeting.