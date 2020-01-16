County looks to hire former house speaker to lobby for roads

County has proposed $60K contract with Greg Curtis to get Oquirrh Expressway ♦

It worked once, so they’re trying it again.

The Tooele County Commission wants to hire the same lobbyist, who helped with state funding for the Midvalley Highway, to lobby for more state funding for roads and transportation infrastructure in 2020.

The County Commission held a first reading for the approval of a $60,000 contract with GTC Consulting, Inc. for consulting and lobbying services during its Jan. 7 meeting.

GTC’s owner and president is former Utah Speaker of the House Greg Curtis.

The county hired Curtis in 2016 to help secure funding for the Midvalley Highway. His $60,000 contract for that job included lobbying during the 2017 state legislative session.

This time Curtis’ task is to “lobby state officials in regard to issues identified by Tooele County and specifically in regard to Tooele County’s road funding and infrastructure needs associated with the design and construction of the Oquirrh Expressway,” according to the proposed 2020 contract with GTC Consulting.

The Oquirrh Expressway is a proposed connection from state Route 201 into the east side of Tooele County that would be a separate route in and out of Salt Lake County from Interstate 80.

“We realize that the Oquirrh Expressway is going to be an expensive project,” said County Commission chairman Tim Tripp. “If we could get it moved up to at least the Environmental Impact Statement level, that would be nice.”

Along with the Oquirrh Expressway, Tripp said the county wants Curtis to work on funding or moving up on the timetable for other road and transportation infrastructure projects that give some relief to Tooele County drivers until a second route in and out of the county can be built.

Curtis represented Sandy in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2008. From 2005 to 2008 he was the speaker of the House. Curtis also worked as the West Jordan City Attorney.

Among Curtis’ past lobbying clients have been the cities of Bluffdale, Draper, Layton, Park City, Sandy and South Salt Lake cities, according to reports filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Hiring lobbyists to supplement efforts of local legislators and county commissioners is not an uncommon practice.

According to reports filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office, at least 16 of the state’s 29 counties have hired professional lobbyists.